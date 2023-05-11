PERRY — It was during the first year of COVID that a staff member at Arts Council for Wyoming came across an idea that evolved from the mental health challenges faced during the pandemic.
More than 10,000 miles away.
“She found out about this concept in Australia,” said Jacqueline Swaby, executive director at ACWC. “Tasmania, which is remote, seems to have similar issues with isolation and depression that we were seeing here.”
The University of Tasmania and mental health services group Wellways collaborated on the project in Tasmania.
Rural Arts Roadshow used art created by people with mental health issues and traveled to small towns in Tasmania to help reduce the stigma associated with mental health problems.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and ACWC staff figured it was a perfect time to do the show in Perry. The exhibit will also be featured at other locations in Wyoming and Allegany counties.
“This is a way to show how individuals respond to these challenges and we will be having workshops on mental health awareness,” she said. “We’ve gotten a nice response from individuals.”
“More Than Enough” is the theme of Mental Health Awareness Month. ACWC invited people to submit art and participate in discussions and other activities planned for the exhibit.
“The reception is going to be a bit different,” Swaby said. “Usually, an artist talks. In this one, it will be more of a conversation, including people who submitted art.”
Castile artist Sean Robinson agreed to facilitate the opening reception Friday.
Robinson will use an “interactive and music engagement” method.
All of the opening receptions during the traveling show will also feature a mental health facilitator.
The opening reception is at 6:30 p.m. at ACWC’s Gallery at 31 South Main St. The cost is free. The exhibit will remain at the gallery until June 2.