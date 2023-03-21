BATAVIA — The Genesee County Interagency Council is offering a $1,000 scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester.
Eligible students are those living in Genesee County and attending Genesee Community College. They must also be in good academic standing, and majoring in human services, social work, sociology or psychology.
Because the goal of this scholarship is to support students who have a strong drive to contribute to the human services field, special consideration will be given to those who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, and/or extracurricular pursuits.
Applications must be received by May 5 with the winner to be announced by June. The award will be presented at the June 21 picnic meeting at Dewitt Recreation Area or the check will be mailed directly.
Call (716) 550-0934 for more information.
