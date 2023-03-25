Bob Marley in concert in a photo from 1973. Bob Marley and the Wailers released “Burnin’ “ in October 1973. (Gary Merrin/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

Is 1973 the second-best year ever for great albums? From Bob Marley to Little Feat, the case is strong

SAN DIEGO (TNS)— A year ago, I enthusiastically wrote that more truly great albums were released in 1972 than in any other year before or since.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1