Is 1973 the second-best year ever for great albums? From Bob Marley to Little Feat, the case is strong

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.