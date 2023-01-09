Is the sea star population rebounding?

An ochre sea star with a Swiss army pocket knife for scale. This ochre found at Estero Bluffs State Park in California on Dec. 22, 2022, is one of few remaining in the tidepools after sea star wasting syndrome devastated the population eight years ago.TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crouching low among rocky tidepools nearly completely covered with sharp-shelled mussels, California State Parks interpretive manager Robyn Chase gave out a sharp cry.

“I found one!” she yelled excitedly over to another State Parks interpreter accompanying her on a visit to Estero Bluffs State Park just north of Cayucos on Dec. 22.

Tribune Wire