CHICAGO (TNS) – When Serena Stoneberg walked down the aisle of a North Side church last summer, her wedding continued a family tradition that spanned seven previous brides across three generations and multiple Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.

Stoneberg became the eighth bride to say her vows in the satin gown that was previously worn by her grandmother, great aunt, aunt and cousins on their wedding days. Her late grandmother purchased it for $100.75 at the Brides’ Room at the former Marshall Field’s on State Street and was the first bride to wear it in 1950.

