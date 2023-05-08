BATAVIA — Descendants from Valva, Italy will be meeting for a second time to share stories and to make new connections at Roman’s restaurant in the downstairs lounge on May 27.
The activity will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at the restaurant on 59 Main St. Those interested can bring a copy of their family tree to share with others.
Many families immigrated to Batavia from Valva, event organizers said in a news release. In some social circles Batavia was referred to as “Little Valva.”
The group first met in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost will be $10 at the door. Light appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Space will be limited. Those interested are asked to RSVP by May 17 to BataviaValva2023@gmail.com.