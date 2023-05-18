Jim Kimball and the Geneseo String Band have been the most public faces of SUNY Geneseo’s music department at the Brodie Fine Arts Building since 1976 when Kimball joined the faculty and started the string band program
The band members’ talents will be celebrated June 3 at the Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo, with a concert as part of the college’s annual Alumni Weekend. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the concert scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
The concert will offer a quick review of each decade of music since the 1970s by grouping music from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and whatever decades are represented by the returning players. Following intermission, a jam session with most of the returning band members is planned.
About 30 former band members had committed to the concert as of late April, and some “are traveling cross-county because of their affection for Kimball and the string band experience,” said Mike Smith, one of the organizers of the concert.
Kimball, a noted ethnomusicologist, described the String Band as having “progressed through a variety of styles and sounds, changing a little bit with each new member and each new instrument.”
“The band’s members come from the ever-changing community of students, staff, and friends of SUNY Geneseo, and the amassed talent is enough to fill several smaller string bands” said Kimball, who teaches music history, world music and classes on American folk music at SUNY Geneseo.
Kimball is director of the Geneseo String Band, which “brings the college and community closer together by playing music for square dances, contra dances and concerts,” he said.
Besides fiddle, Kimball plays button accordion, keyboard, banjo, musical saw, jaw harp and bones. He frequently calls square dances and lectures and presents papers on musical subjects. Kimball is a favorite performer at the Farmer’s Museum in Cooperstown and Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford, where he specializes in 19th century popular and folk music traditions.
The concert is produced by Healthy Scratch Partners that includes Tom Bushnell, who has been a String Band member for more than 40 years.
Tickets will be available online and at the door.
For information, go to https://geneseoriviera.com/ or call (585) 481-0036.