BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced the next edition of its Java with Joe E. morning presentation series.
The presentation will take place 9 a.m. Sept. 28. The museum will welcome Town of Batavia Historian Bernida Scoins.
Scoins will share the life and works of Batavia native and author John Gardner. She will also have artifacts and items related to Gardner for display.
Admission is free with coffee and donuts.
Those interesting in attending are asked to contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.