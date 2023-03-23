BATAVIA — Families in the Batavia area are invited to attend the annual Kiwanis Club of Batavia Easter Egg Hunt on April 8.
The event will start at 9 a.m. precisely at Centennial Park. Its three categories will include: Birth to 3 years old; 4 to 7 years old; and 8 to 10 years old.
Along with the thousands of eggs hiding in the park, there will be nine golden eggs. The nine children who discover the golden eggs will be able to exchange them for a chocolate bunny from Oliver’s Candies.
There will also be one golden egg hidden each day in Centennial Park from April 1 to 6. The golden eggs will be hidden at different times each day to allow for families with different schedules to search and have an equal chance of finding them.
The golden eggs are restricted to kids 12 years old and younger, although older siblings and family members can help search. The winning golden eggs must be turned in April 8 at the Easter Egg Hunt to receive an Oliver’s Candies chocolate bunny.
The club is asking those who find golden eggs before the Easter Egg Hunt to send pictures to the Kiwanis Club of Batavia Facebook page at facebook.com/kiwanisclubofbatavia.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or their website at www.bataviakiwanis.org. The club meets the second and fourth Thursday at 12:10 p.m. at Batavia’s Original Pizza and welcomes new members.
