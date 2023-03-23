BATAVIA — Families in the Batavia area are invited to attend the annual Kiwanis Club of Batavia Easter Egg Hunt on April 8.

The event will start at 9 a.m. precisely at Centennial Park. Its three categories will include: Birth to 3 years old; 4 to 7 years old; and 8 to 10 years old.

