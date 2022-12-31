Last Night Perry, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, has been canceled for 2022. Information for the event was included in a list of New Year’s Eve events posted to gowyomingcountyny.com, a website maintained by GO Wyoming, the tourist promotion agency of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. Those events were included in a story published Dec. 29 in The Daily News. Since publication, the list has been updated to reflect the cancelation of Last Night Perry.
Latest News
- 2022 Photos of the Year
- Buffalo, Rochester bishops mourn passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict
- Buffalo diocese places priest serving 2 Genesee County parishes on leave
- Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95
- Barbara Walters dies at 93; news anchor broke the boy’s club of network television
- Times Square ball drop is NYC rookie cops’ first assignment; NYPD sees no credible threats
- Students aid Medina Area Association of Churches
- Sno-Packer recalls blizzard rescue effort