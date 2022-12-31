Last Night Perry, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31, has been canceled for 2022. Information for the event was included in a list of New Year’s Eve events posted to gowyomingcountyny.com, a website maintained by GO Wyoming, the tourist promotion agency of the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. Those events were included in a story published Dec. 29 in The Daily News. Since publication, the list has been updated to reflect the cancelation of Last Night Perry.

