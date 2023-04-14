LOCKPORT — An upcoming presentation on April 27 will highlight the history of Fisher-Price toys.
From the company’s beginning during the Great Depression, its fundamental toy-making principles centered on intrinsic play value, ingenuity, action, sturdy construction, and good value for the money, organizers said.
Larry Lackner, who worked for Fisher-Price in Medina from 1971 to 1996 will tell the story of the company’s founding and demonstrate how the early wood-and-metal toys were built for generations of play.
Lackner will display a variety of old Fisher-Price toys and other objects which were used in the Medina plant.
The program is free and open to the public. It will be conducted 2 p.m. at the History Center on 215 Niagara St.
