CASTILE – Summer lectures at Letchworth State Park explore the ecology, natural history and lore of the Genesee Valley.
Program continue Wednesdays through Aug. 23 at the Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth State Park. Each week experts break down the significance of the Genesee River, its ecosystems, and people.
The free lectures begin at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
The remaining lecture schedule is:
n Aug. 9: Conservation History of the American Beaver by Craig Thompson.
n Aug. 16: Conservation and Detection of Old Growth Woods by Erik Danielsen.
n Aug. 23: Sara Jane McBride: Pioneering Entomologist and Fly-Tyer by Holly Watson.
Each presentation is 90 minutes long, which includes a question-and-answer period. All of the experts will be available at the end of their lectures to answer questions about their topics.