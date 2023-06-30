CASTILE – The Outdoor Rec Fest returns Saturday to Letchworth State Park, giving visitors a chance to learn new adventure skills from local experts.
“Think of it as a farmer’s market of outdoor adventure skills,” said Environmental Educator Conrad Baker. “If you’re curious about some of the cool adventures you see on social media in and around the park and you’re looking for a way to take the first step and see what it’s like, this is it.”
The festival, back for a second year, allows visitors to learn what it’s like to fly in a hot air balloon, whitewater raft, ride a horse, downhill ski, track with hounds, ride an adaptive bike, or master an orienteering course.
Outdoor Rec Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 near Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth State Park, between the Visitor Center and Inspiration Point. There will be 25 skilled and friendly activity leaders to learn from. The activity leaders are from local businesses, organizations, and agencies that serve outdoor adventurers within an hour of Letchworth State Park.
Interactive activity stations include some basic skills for backpacking, skiing, adaptive biking, birding, orienteering, wayfinding, outdoor safety, through-hiking, camping, horseback riding, hot air ballooning, whitewater rafting, the Autism Nature Trail, atlatl throwing, and more.
Some light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Letchworth State Park on site. The Glen Iris Inn and Lower Falls Restaurant, snack stands, and gift shops will be open throughout the park.
The Outdoor Rec Fest debuted in September 2022 to give park visitors an opportunity to see and try ways to enjoy the outdoors at the park, which ranks among the best state parks in the country.
The festival highlights how the park and related industries have developed over the past 10 years or so. The region has seen several businesses and services such as outdoor outfitters, campgrounds, nature preserves, hospitality destinations, adaptive recreation equipment specialists, and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant nature trail take root and grow in the Genesee Valley.
Growth in the outdoors industry locally is turning the region from a rustic hidden gem into one of New York State’s most accommodating outdoor adventure destinations.
Letchworth State Park ranked No. 1 in USA Today/10Best Readers Choice polls for the nation’s best state park in both 2017 and 2015. Letchworth has also rated highly in other polls.