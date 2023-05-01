William P. Letchworth, circa 1893

HONEOYE FALLS – Letchworth State Park will be the focus of the May 4 program of The Honeoye Falls/Town of Mendon Historical Society.

Karen Russell, a historic site assistant, will deliver the presentation “Mr. Letchworth’s Vision: The History of Letchworth Park.”

