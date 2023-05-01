HONEOYE FALLS – Letchworth State Park will be the focus of the May 4 program of The Honeoye Falls/Town of Mendon Historical Society.
Karen Russell, a historic site assistant, will deliver the presentation “Mr. Letchworth’s Vision: The History of Letchworth Park.”
The presentation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Mendon Community Center, 167 North Main St., Honeoye Falls.
In February 1859, William Pryor Letchworth, a Buffalo businessman, purchased 200 acres of land of what would later become Letchworth State Park and a house on the property to include the view of the falls, the bluff where the house stood and the hills behind it.
In later years, Letchworth increased his acreage to 700 which brought onto his property a third waterfall 1.5 miles below the second falls.
In 1906, Letchworth decided to donate his Glen Iris Estate along with the 1,000 acres he had amassed as a public park to the people of New York State. The gift was accepted on the last day of 1906 and Letchworth State Park was created by the stroke of the pen of New York State Gov. Charles Evans Hughes in 1907.
The new park consisted of the thousand-acre estate called the Glen Iris which Letchworth had lovingly developed over half a century. The park was a treasure chest full of natural splendor and history, awaiting those who were willing to come and explore it. And for more than a century, they have come.
Letchworth died on Dec. 1, 1910, and is buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo.
For more information on the historical society presentation, call (585) 624-5655.
