Libraries meet feminine hygiene needs

OWWL Library Photograph Suzanne Macaulay, OWWL Library System program director, stands next to a wall-mounted dispenser for period products that will be installed in 14 member library, including several in Livingston and Wyoming counties.

Libraries in the OWWL Library System across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston Counties at starting to offer free period products in their public restrooms.

Coinless dispensers stocked with tampons and pads will be installed at fourteen OWWL libraries as well as the OWWL System’s headquarters in Canandaigua. The libraries are the Avon Free Library, Dansville Public Library, Geneva Public Library, Honeoye Public Library, Lyons Public Library, Newark Public Library, Palmyra Community Library, Perry Public Library, Pike Library, Red Jacket Community Library, Victor Farmington Library, Wadsworth Library, Warsaw Public Library, and Wood Library.

