Libraries in the OWWL Library System across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston Counties at starting to offer free period products in their public restrooms.
Coinless dispensers stocked with tampons and pads will be installed at fourteen OWWL libraries as well as the OWWL System’s headquarters in Canandaigua. The libraries are the Avon Free Library, Dansville Public Library, Geneva Public Library, Honeoye Public Library, Lyons Public Library, Newark Public Library, Palmyra Community Library, Perry Public Library, Pike Library, Red Jacket Community Library, Victor Farmington Library, Wadsworth Library, Warsaw Public Library, and Wood Library.
OWWL Library System Program Director Suzanne Macaulay said that having these products available for library patrons, free of charge, will create a more equitable experience for library users.
“Patrons will not have to choose between using the library and leaving the library due to their period and not having products on hand,” said Macaulay.
The products and wall-mounted dispensers were purchased through Aunt Flow, a period-product company, and are ADA-compliant.
According to Macaulay, there are many libraries, schools, universities, museums, stadiums, and community centers that have brought Aunt Flow to their organizations.
Founded by Claire Coder in 2016, the mission of Aunt Flow is to ensure everyone has access to period products.
“The Honeoye Public Library is excited for this partnership opportunity focusing on providing essential items for patrons, items that no one should ever be without,” said Honeoye Public Library Director Janelle Speca.
“Having menstrual products available will make for a more comfortable library experience.” Sheila Koeberle, Assistant Director of the Lyons Public Library, agrees. “The Lyons Public Library is thrilled to participate. This partnership will assist us in providing a basic need for our library patrons.”
Each of the fourteen partner libraries will receive one wall-mounted dispenser and a start-up amount of product stock. The libraries have committed to continuing the program beyond this initial phase.
“Our hope is that this is just the start of OWWL Libraries providing free menstrual products and that others are inspired to start sustainable programs,” Macaulay said. “We view it as stocking toilet paper, soap, and paper towels.”
The OWWL Library System oversees operations of all 42 public libraries – called OWWL libraries – across Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming, and Livingston counties.
