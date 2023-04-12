Life-saving message

The Genesee-Orleans-Wyoming Opioid Task Force has launched a Text for Naloxone Line in an effort to prevent opioid overdose deaths.

“We are very excited to offer this free and confidential text line to the community. Now, more than ever, it is vital to increase awareness and education about Naloxone and provide more ways to get it to those in need,” said Christen Foley, GOW Opioid Task Force coordinator.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1