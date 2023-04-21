BATAVIA — Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
The community screenings will take place May 2 Arc GLOW on 38 Woodrow Rd.
They will include the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease; stroke and overall vascular health; narrowing of the smaller arteries of a person’s ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; and bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Screenings are affordable and convenient, organizers said in a news release. Pre-registration is required and free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with people to create an appropriate package based on age and risk factors. Call 1 (877) 237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
