Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.