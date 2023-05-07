AVON – Area residents and first responders were able to meet and learn about life-saving techniques during a “Salute to First Responders” event that the owner of Sports Medicine Concepts hopes will be the first of many.
The event included representatives from State Police, East Avon Fire Department, Avon Fire Department, Avon Police Department, Livingston County Sheriffs Office, Livingston County Emergency Medical Services, Kessler Trauma Center, Matthews Buses, New York State Athletic Trainers Association and Mercy Flight Central. Representatives from the organization were able to meet with residents and talk about CPR techniques and learning how to, stop someone from bleeding during an emergency.
“There are various techniques for bleeding and the first is obviously direct pressure and if direct pressure does not work, then we talk about how to apply direct pressure and if that does not work then we teach them how to pack a wound with gauze and how to pack a wound with maybe something as simple as a T-shirt, and finally using a tourniquet to stop life-threatening bleeding,” said Mike Cendoma, owner and CEO of Sports Medicine Concepts, 5568 East Avon Rd.
People attending the April 24 event could also learn basic CPR techniques.
“Getting the general community to understand that if I find someone in cardiac arrest, what do I do until ambulance shows up and what can I do to help.” said Training Center Coordinator David Leven.
Cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest, is when the heart stops beating. The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled or die if not treated immediately. According to the American Heart Association nearly 350,000 die each year from cardiac arrest.
“Especially in cardiac arrest forward moving blood flow is by far the most important thing we can do for a cardiac arrest event.
This is a good way to teach the community how to do that,” said Leven.
Sports Medicine Concepts is an 11,000-square-foot facility where Cendoma and his team provide simulation-based training, with a focus on sports emergency training. The training requires medical teams to respond to a variety of simulated emergencies and respond in real time.
Cendoma and his staff train teams to be prepared for the worst cases that may occur on the field. Those teams included the Buffalo Bills, whose staff had to respond to one of those cases when player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a Jan. 2 primetime football game.
In addition to learning life saving techniques residents also had a chance to learn about first responders and the career opportunities available in different departments.
“We have always had a good relationship with the community. We strive for that and we are reaching out to local people in the country, like in this area to try and recruit more people because want people from every where. Not just the city or the country or rural areas but from every where,” said Richard Cunningham of the New York State Police.
The event was free and the first in a series Sports Medicine Concepts is hoping to help the community learn new skills that will go a long way to help save lives.