LIMA – An educator from the Erie Canal Museum in central New York will explore the links between the Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad in an upcoming program at the Lima Town Hall, 7329 East Main St.
Derrick Pratt’s presentation, “Pathway of Resistance: The Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The program is co-sponsored by the Lima Historical Society and Lima Public Library.
“Pathway of Resistance: The Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad” is, according to Pratt, a constantly evolving talk, that will explain the role of the Erie Canal in the Underground Railroad. The presentation will illuminate the experience of African-Americans along the Erie Canal Corridor, with a particular focus on the struggle for abolition.
While parts of the story are unpleasant, slavery, racism, and resistance are critical to understanding society today, notes the program description on the Erie Canal Museum website.
Pratt is director of education and public programs at the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse. He is said to present engaging programs that share the history and affects of the Erie Canal with adult learners throughout the state. He presented a pair of programs about the Erie Canal last September and October at the Livonia Public Library.
The Lima program will be presented in the town hall’s second-floor auditorium, which is handicap accessible via the elevator located at the west side door of the town hall. Admission is free.
Pratt received a bachelor of arts degree in social studies education from SUNY Cortland and a master’s degree in museum studies from Syracuse University. Prior to his job at the Erie Canal Museum, Pratt served as director of programs at Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum for three years.