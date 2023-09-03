List of beach reads includes work of Alexander native

Summer is the season of beach reads, where you can embark on a journey by opening a good book.
Each novel or essay collection is its own world, with a unique geography and climate, customs and language, and its own physical laws, wrote Mary Cole McCauley in the Baltimore Sun in a story highlighting 10 beach reads from Maryland authors or are set in the state.
Among her selections “Lady of Fortune” by Alexander native Mary Jo Putney, who has written more than 40 romance novels.
Wrote McCauley:
“Putney’s name appears so often on the New York Times bestseller list and stays there for so long that she really ought to pay rent.”
After growing up in upstate New York and following extended jaunts in California and England, Putney now calls Baltimore County home.
“Her most recent release, ‘Lady of Fortune’ isn’t new exactly; this tale of a countess who flees the French Revolution, ends up penniless and becomes a maid in London initially was published in 1988. Long out of print, it was recently rereleased for a new generation of romance fans.”
The list of also includez:
n “The Bullet Garden: An Earl Swagger Novel” by Stephen Hunter.
n “Charm City Rocks: A Love Story” by Matthew Norman.
n “In Other Lifetimes, All I’ve Lost Comes Back to Me: Stories” by Courtney Sender.
n “Kindergarten at 60: A Memoir of Teaching in Thailand” by Dian Seidel.
n “The Mistress of Bhatia House” by Sujata Massey.
n “On Freedom Road: Bicycle Explorations and Reckonings on the Underground Railroad” by David Goodrich.
n “Prom Mom: A Novel” by Laura Lippman.
n “Not So Perfect Strangers: A Thriller” by L.S. Stratton.
n “Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us” by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross.