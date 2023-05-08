Clay Melton remembers the precise moment when he knew he wanted to be a guitar player: He was around 11 years old, and he and his father were driving around northwest Houston when his father played “All Along the Watchtower” – the blistering Jimi Hendrix version.
“The solo just blew my mind,” Melton said in a telephone interview a few days before tonight’s concert at Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima. “I just wanted to make that sound.”
Melton, a self-proclaimed “history nerd,” set out learning about Hendrix, the blues, and its influences, even as he forged ahead with his own blues-rock sound.
As for tonight’s show, Melton said simply: “It’s a journey, so strap in!”
Melton expects a 90-minute show and likes the extended format as it allows the band to stretch itself and be more inventive as they explore the music more in their solos.
Melton will be joined by Zach Grindle, the band’s drummer, who has been part of Melton’s band since 2007, and bassist Zachry Cox, who Melton has known since middle school. Melton describes the trio as a three-piece rock ‘n’ blues band.
“I’m quick to never let people say we are strictly blues,” Melton said, while acknowledging that blues has heavily influenced his music and been a jumping point to all the different styles that he finds inspiration in. As for the style? “We are a very loud rock ‘n’ roll band trying to push the envelope.”
Melton began playing live as a teen. starting with crawfish boils and block parties. He later progressed to stages at live music clubs, though as a teen some did question whether he was seasoned enough to be a bluesman.
“Definitely when I was younger, I got a lot of doubters, but not anymore,” he said.
Coming up, Melton was able to befriend such artists as Edgar Winter and Joe Ely. He found most musicians “to be real welcoming. They’d let me on stage for a song or two.”
By 15 or 16 he played Dosey Doe in Houston. It was, he said, “one of my first serious slots - they sold tickets.”
“After that, I knew what I wanted to do more than anything. I was excited to play the blues. But there was no road map. A lot of people would tell me no.”
At 27, with more than half his life devoted to playing the blues, Melton has won over doubters and naysayers with a powerful voice and a ferocious blues-rock guitar.
Melton and his band is at work on their next album. Originally slated for release this year, Melton said, it may be more realistic to see its release next spring as the trio has been busier than ever.
“When we’re not on the road, we’re working on new songs every chance we get,” Melton said.
The pandemic was a prolific writing period for Melton. The group did release the EP “Back to Blue” in July 2021 that followed 2017’s acclaimed “Burn the Ships.” The EP’s title track has been likened by some to a song about a break up. Melton, however, views it more as get back to what happens when you pick up a guitar.
“It was an odd place to find yourself in,” he said of the pandemic.
“I got back to my roots a little bit,” said Melton, who was born in Lakes Charles, La., and grew up in Texas. He heard a lot of country music growing up in Texas, but was also exposed to legendary guitar players and other genres by his father. From Louisiana, he cites as influences such acts as The Meters, Neville Brothers, Dr. John and “all kinds of music out of New Orleans.”
Another song, “Imaginary Traveler,” was also topical as Melton reflected on trying to keep going.
“Its a reflection on the challenges of being confined at home and turning to your imagination to escape the monotony of social distancing,” Melton said, his powerful, raspy voice adding an air of longing to the lyrics.
Two likely singles from the forthcoming album - which is being recorded in the living room of Melton’s Houston home - have been released this year. The first single, “Alive on a Wire,” came out in February. “Runner” was released last month. “Runner” was written in 2021 during the pandemic, recorded a couple of times, including live in 2022. Each time, the song had a few tweaks.
“You can hear and appreciate the changes,” Melton said. “I’m proud of the way the band can find ways to make the song new each time. That allows us to push things more.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Clay Melton, in concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 8.
WHERE: Fanatics Pub, 7281 West Main St., Lima.
TICKETS: $25. Available online at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Clay-Melton-74636 .