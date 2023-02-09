MOUNT MORRIS – The Livingston County Historian’s Office has an improved tool designed to assist the public with research-related needs after recently making significant upgrades to its Record Index.
The database, which is at the core of the office’s public offerings, now holds more than 388,000 entries. These entries include names from school records, newspapers, naturalizations, church records, veteran files and more.
The bulk of the references date from the early 1800s through the early 1900s and offer an exceptional starting point for local history researchers, according to County Historian Holly Watson.
The database is completely free to use and is available at all times to anyone with an internet connection.
Among the improvements for users include the ability to search by full text, filtering and a much more user-friendly interface.
The upgrade comes after a dedicated search and implementation process in conjunction with Lucidea Technologies to replace the former county-built program.
With the global expansion of information available through online catalogues and the expectation for access to information virtually, the Livingston County Historian’s Office has continued to respond to changing demands by bolstering its own online capabilities and offerings, County Historian Holly Watson said.
In its first six months of use, the new database has been utilized thousands of times and has been well received by the public, Watson said.
