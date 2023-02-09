history index

A screenshot shows a detailed view of the newly-redesigned Livingston County Historian’s Record Index, which provides a gateway to more than 388,000 entries.

MOUNT MORRIS – The Livingston County Historian’s Office has an improved tool designed to assist the public with research-related needs after recently making significant upgrades to its Record Index.

The database, which is at the core of the office’s public offerings, now holds more than 388,000 entries. These entries include names from school records, newspapers, naturalizations, church records, veteran files and more.

