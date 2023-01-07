LIVONIA – Longtime Livonia Library Director Frank Sykes was not planning on leaving, but then an opportunity to serve as director of a larger library came along.

“I was not thinking about leaving at all, but it just happened to come open,” Sykes, whose last day at Livonia was Nov. 18, said of the job he took at Geneva Public Library. “Obviously, I had a long discussion with my family and some other people and I decided to go for that opportunity.”

