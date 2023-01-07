LIVONIA – Longtime Livonia Library Director Frank Sykes was not planning on leaving, but then an opportunity to serve as director of a larger library came along.
“I was not thinking about leaving at all, but it just happened to come open,” Sykes, whose last day at Livonia was Nov. 18, said of the job he took at Geneva Public Library. “Obviously, I had a long discussion with my family and some other people and I decided to go for that opportunity.”
Sykes said becoming director of Geneva Public library provided a chance to expand on what he had learned.
“It was a great opportunity to work in a larger library in a city, a larger staff, a larger community and we are still in the same system,” said Sykes.
The Geneva and Livonia libraries are both part of the OWWL Library System, which serves Ontario, Wayne, Wyoming and Livingston counties.
Nov. 28 was his first day on the job in Geneva, Ontario County. Sykes and his family still live in Livonia. He said leaving a job he loved was difficult.
“It was very difficult and I had grown very close with the staff that had and most everyone there I had hired,” said Sykes.
What was also tough, he said, was saying goodbye to the many patrons at the library that he had become so close with over the years.
“Livonia is a small town and everyone knows each other and that part was very difficult,” said Sykes.
Christine Cruso, president of the Livonia Public Library Board of Trustees, praised Sykes contributions to the library.
“The library has seen tremendous growth during his tenure, and we wish Frank continued success in his new role,” Cruso said.
Livonia conducted a search for a new director, who is expected to be announced later this month.
Sykes said one of the highlights of his time as director was the library’s expansion and renovation project.
“We put a lot into that. The design took an extra year because we could not marry the design with the budget that we had in mind,” Sykes recalled. “We said we can not rush this thing because we got one shot at it and we actually took an extra 12 months of just design.”
Livonia Public Library was built in 1927 and has served the community for nearly 90 years. But with increasing demands for greater access to books, public programming and modern resources such as computers and high speed internet, the library had begun exploring avenues to grow.
In 2017, the library embarked on a $2.1 million renovation project that included adding more than 5,000 square feet of new space. A parking lot was constructed, the building was brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, mechanical utilities were also replaced, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and lighting. Walls and ceilings were also repaired, new carpeting was installed, and the historic entrance was restored.
Sykes said his time in Livonia is filled only with happy ones. He said the director’s position was a job that he loved and he still sometimes checks the library’s Facebook page to see what is going on.
“I am just very appreciative of the opportunity that they gave me there 14 years ago and I really enjoyed my time there,” said Sykes. “It was a fantastic opportunity and the community; obviously I will still see them around.”
