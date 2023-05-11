MUMFORD – The 25th annual antiques show at Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., comes with an artisanal twist this year.
Local artisans selling handcrafted wares will join more than 25 antique dealers from around the state at the May 13 show.
The artisans’ work will connect trades of the 19th century to the modern day with such offerings as ceramics, basketry, and ironworks.
An Antique Preview Party on Friday will provide a limited number of shoppers the opportunity to peruse vintage and contemporary wares before the show opens to the general public. Tickets for both the Preview Party and Antiques & Artisans Show are available at https://www.gcv.org/event/antique-show/.
Participating vendors from the GLOW region include Millcreek Antiques of Geneseo, Ryan’s Art, Antiques & Collectibles of Batavia, Magnolia Antiques & Collectibles of Le Roy, Black Creek Textiles of Byron, and Bitter Sweet Basketry of Dansville.
The Antique Preview Party is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can shop furniture, books, paintings, jewelry, textiles, modern handcrafted goods, and more, while enjoying an open bar and hors d’oeuvres along the Museum’s scenic Great Meadow.
Preview Party attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to tour the newest exhibit in the Museum’s John L. Wehle Gallery, “Becoming Gendered: Garment as Gender Artifact,” a multimedia exhibit exploring how 19th-century Americans performed and navigated the changing landscape of gendered fashion. In this new exhibit, on view for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, historic clothing is complemented by imagery in the form of daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tin types, cabinet cards, carte de visite, and early 20th-century photography.
Guests are also invited to join Dr. Keith G. Tidball in the Gallery lobby at 7 p.m. for the talk “An Empire State of Mind – Origins of US Shotguns and the Waterfowl Conservation Movement” and view the exhibit “Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story of American Waterbirds,” on view through October 2023.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, dealers from across New York State will present an array of 18th- and 19th-century antiques and primitives, as well as early- to mid-20th century fine vintage items. Pottery, textiles, jewelry, works of art, clothing, agricultural tools, books, and more will be available for purchase. The inclusion of local artisans further connects trades and art forms of the past to the modern day. Vendors will showcase handcrafted products including pottery, textile art, basketry, and ironworks, and some will actively demonstrate their craft for visitors during the show.
Museum visitors can peruse unique goods in the Meeting Center and Exhibition Barn, then explore the Historic Village where costumed interpreters will be staffing historic buildings, tending to farm animals, maintaining heirloom gardens, practicing historic trades, and more. Tickets for the Antiques & Artisans Show are $18 for adults ($19.50 at the door), $15 for seniors 62+ ($16.50 at the door), $15 for students ages 13 – 18 ($16.50 at the door), $12 for youth 3 – 12 ($13.50 at the door), and children 3 and under are free. GCV&M Members can attend for free and are guaranteed admission.
