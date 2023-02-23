PERRY — Friday will be the last chance for the public to interact with the 2023 “Local Color” exhibit before it gets taken town at the Arts Council for Wyoming County.
“Local Color” is the annual member artists’ exhibition at the ACWC, 31 South Main St., that showcases the work of local and regional artists in the Perry Main Street gallery. The community will be able to interact with the artists at the closing reception, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
The reception will feature brief artists’ talks and the presentation of awards for President’s Choice, People’s Choice, and Best of Theme. This year’s exhibit’s special feature includes some GLOW Creatives visual artists.
The show, which featured 30 artists and about 60 pieces, was organized around the theme “SOOOOO FUN!”.
The theme was chosen to kick off the year on a fun note, said ACWC Executive Director Jacqueline Swaby.
“We are pleased with the number of submissions for this exhibition which had to be expanded into the second gallery because of increased participation from new member artists,” said Swaby.
Kathryn Cummings, of Tioga, Pa., won the Best of Theme Award.
“I have a big collection of old toys. Some of them were mine, some of them were my brother’s family items,” she said. “Some of them I had purchased over the years from places.”
Cummings said she has all these toys as well as a dinosaur collection which she dragged out to her garden. She set them up in a couple of ways.
“I just had fun with all the objects,” Cummings said.
Cummings, who is originally from the area, said her participation in “Local Color” has been intermittent. She said she feels like ACWC is such a good arts council, and is respected in the whole state.
“I’m proud to be affiliated with them,” she said. “It’s a very nice gallery, and it gives me incentive to want to do my best.”
Cummings usually paints in oils and alkyds, but she also draws and does some water colors. In the past Cummings also did a lot of ceramics and weaving.
Carol Nickol of Nunda won President’s Choice. She said she’s been part of the ACWC for years and has participated in the “Local Color” exhibit almost every year.
“I like the variety of artwork, and it seems like it gives an opportunity to everyone to show what they can do,” she said.
Nickol’s medium is mostly metals, but also does ceramics and glass.
She didn’t incorporate her birds into the theme because it was optional.
The People’s Choice Award was broken into first, second and third place. Nickol won first place in addition to her President’s Choice Award.
Reggie Page of Groveland Station won second place. Page said he’s been doing “Local Color” longer than Jackie Swaby, executive director, has been at the ACWC. Page said he enjoys working with Swaby.
“We were just blessed by ... the bulk of the artwork in just so many directions. You can tell they love what they’re doing,” he said of the ACWC membership.
Page’s theme was Table Rock Farms, which has been in Castile for many years. He said the family owned part of Letchworth State Park originally, and his wife of 42 years is a member of the Table Rock Farms family.
“They have a family pond and cabin and stuff,” he said. “The theme was about fun, and I’ve had more fun there.”
Bob Doyle of Perry won third place. He said he’s been doing “Local Color” for years as well. Agreeing with Nickol, Doyle said he enjoys doing “Local Color” because the variety of work is interesting. He said there is a variety of mediums and artists.
Doyle works in photography, video, computer graphics and he recently picked up ceramics.
He said he didn’t necessarily make something for the theme, but instead looked at his recent work to find something which had some humor in it. The piece he submitted in mind for the theme wasn’t the one which won the People’s Choice award.
Doyle said he’s been a member of numerous small arts council, but the ACWC space is by far the best space to exhibit in. He said it rivals some of the galleries available in community colleges.
WHAT: “Local Color,” the Arts Council for Wyoming County’s annual members’ exhibition.
WHERE: Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., Perry.
CLOSING RECEPTION: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Gallery. There will be a classical guitarist and Old Souls will provide cater.
