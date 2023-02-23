PERRY — Friday will be the last chance for the public to interact with the 2023 “Local Color” exhibit before it gets taken town at the Arts Council for Wyoming County.

“Local Color” is the annual member artists’ exhibition at the ACWC, 31 South Main St., that showcases the work of local and regional artists in the Perry Main Street gallery. The community will be able to interact with the artists at the closing reception, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery.

