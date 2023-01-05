BATAVIA — Join the Richmond Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 for an intriguing virtual program from art historian Mallory Mortillaro.
Watch from home on Zoom or screen the virtual program in person at the library.
While cataloging the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, Mortillaro uncovered a masterpiece that had been lost to the art world since the 1930s.
After a year of research, the piece was authenticated as an official work by Auguste Rodin. The piece has been displayed in the Hartley Dodge Memorial for 75 years, but the sculptor was never identified.
Mortillaro will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history.
To watch from home on Zoom, visit batavialibrary.org/calendar. You must be registered to receive the Zoom link. To watch in person at the library, visit the circulation desk or call (585) 343-9550.
The Hartley Dodge Memorial in Madison, N.J., is a neoclassical town hall constructed in 1933 according to the designs of architect Richard Shapter. Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge donated the funds for the building’s construction.
The building serves as Madison’s town hall and a memorial to the Dodge’s son, Hartley. Constructed of granite, limestone, and marble, it boasts six colossal fluted Doric columns and an octagonal cupola.
The building, which has been undergoing restoration and rehabilitation, is on a grand scale, is prominently placed within the borough’s downtown, and retains a high level of integrity.
Mortillaro is an art historian and educator. She has 10 years of teaching experience, and has worked on various art research projects for museums and organizations in the New York metropolitan area.
She studied at Drew University and resides in New Jersey with her husband.
