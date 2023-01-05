Recovering a lost masterpiece

Mallory Mortillaro, curator of collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation, is a Drew University graduate who identified and tracked down the provenance for Auguste Rodin’s 1910 marble sculpture Napoleon Enveloppe Dans Son Reve. The piece has been displayed in the Hartley Dodge Memorial for 75 years, but the sculptor was never identified.

BATAVIA — Join the Richmond Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 for an intriguing virtual program from art historian Mallory Mortillaro.

Watch from home on Zoom or screen the virtual program in person at the library.

