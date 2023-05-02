The Genesee Valley Greenway is seeking volunteers to assist in cleanup, improvement and beautification events at several locations along the 90-mile trail as part of the state’s 12th annual “I Love My Park Day” on May 6.
In Livingston County, work is planned in York, Mount Morris and Nunda.
I Love My Park Day, which takes place the first Saturday in May, attracts thousands of volunteers to events at New York State parks, historic sites, public lands managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and municipal parks from Long Island to Western New York. The event is a partnership between Parks & Trails New York, the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and DEC.
Besides enhancing the properties, the event helps to raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.
“Our volunteers are crucial in making our state park system the very best in the nation and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of volunteers for I Love My Park Day again this year,” Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said in a news release.
More than 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands are participating in the event.
Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway and Genesee Valley Greenway State Park will have six main work sites along the trail. All work sites will feature a trail clean-up and four will also offer a trail gate painting project.
Volunteers have painted 57 gates in the past two years of I Love My Park Day. There are still about 40 gates in need of cleaning and a fresh coat of paint.
Information on all six work sites is available on the FOGVG website at www.fogvg.org. Allegany County sites are in Cuba and Caneadea-Hume and the Monroe County site is in Wheatland-Scottsville.
The three sites in Livingston County, hosted by Trail Town Committees and other local organizations, are in York, Mount Morris and Nunda.
n York. 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the York Landing Parking Lot, (42.864515, -77.851009). Volunteers return to this location at noon for refreshments.
n Mount Morris: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the parking lot on East State Street (Route 408) (42.726340, -77.872477).
n Nunda: 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at Nunda Historical Society, 24 Portage St., Nunda, Volunteers return to this location at noon for refreshments.
Volunteers may select either General Trail Clean-up or Painting Trail Gates.
Trail clean-up is an opportunity for families to volunteer since this project is appropriate for all ages. Volunteers will check-in, pick up an ILMPD T-shirt while supplies last, a heavy-duty trash bag, then either select or be assigned a section of trail to clean. Organizers are asking volunteers to pick up litter, rake, and remove small sticks from the trail and sides to prepare for mowing. Volunteers should bring gloves, rakes, sun screen, insect repellent, water, and snacks.
Painting trail gates can also be an opportunity for families without very young members to work together or for friends to request working as pairs when registering. Teams may elect to paint more than one gate and to continue painting into the summer as weather permits. Volunteers for this project who registered by May 1 will be contacted to arrange the location of their adopted gate(s). After May 1, volunteers for gate painting should contact Joan Schumaker at (585) 490-3302. Paint and Tool pick up is on May 6 at the locations and times selected. ILMPD T-shirts will be available at check-in while supplies last. Participants should bring gloves, sun screen, insect repellent, water, and snacks. Arrangements for the return of unused supplies will be made with volunteers prior to May 6 and every effort will be made to minimize the travel distance for volunteers.
Participants may register for a work site and project by using the I Love My Park website site at http://www.ptny.org/ilovemypark/ . Registering in advance will allow participants to skip completing volunteer service and photo release forms at the work site on May 6. If you have questions or potential group registrations, contact the local work site organizer or Genesee Valley Trail Town Coordinator Pauline Burnes at peburnes@burnesrla.com