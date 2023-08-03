PERRY – Artist Cary Moscato says she is fascinated with the variations in natural settings.
As an artist, she is “compelled to record snippets and cameos of scenes” that she appreciates most to share them through her paintings.
A selection of those paintings will be featured during August and September at the Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 South Main St., Perry. An opening reception for “Lush Landscapes” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, with an artist’s talk also scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening.
The exhibition is scheduled through Sept. 29.
Moscato works in pastels, watercolors and acrylics to convey the “repetitions and rhythms of the natural world.”
She says she has been inspired by “the light playing off a tree trunk, the delicacy of a leaf’s jagged edge, colors layered on a textured wall, and shadows describing hidden figures.”
Works chosen by Moscato for “Lush Landscapes” have been inspired by the beauty of Western New York and includes recent works where mediums such as wood, volcanic pumice, paints, and pastel chalk and combined to create three-dimensional and textured effects.
Moscato has also been experimenting with non-toxic varnishes that seal the artwork to be protected and displayed without glass. This has sparked a new excitement for the artists as she explores and interprets natural surroundings through making art and discovering various materials and methods.
Moscato’s vast list of accomplishments and experiences, include a master’s of science in art education degree from the state University at Buffalo in 1989, 21 years of teaching art, and multiple exhibitions and memberships.
Past exhibitions have included a show at the Jewish Community Center of Buffalo in September 2022. She is a member of the Pastel Society of Western New York and the Niagara Frontier Watercolor Society.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.artswyco.org, email info@artswyco.org, or call (585) 237-3517.
