LYNDONVILLE — Artwork by Lyndonville student Shaeleigh Miller will be featured in the 2023-24 Service Guide for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
Shaeleigh is a graphic communications student.
The Service Guide is sent to the 13 component school districts to inform them on all of the BOCES programs available to them.
Shaeleigh, an aspiring photographer, came up with a design that incorporated some images and an inspirational quote from the late Queen Elizabeth.
Diane Stamp of the Orleans/Niagara BOCES Business Office said that she is very grateful to all the students at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center’s Graphic Communication class who participated.
Stamp thanked to the students’ teacher, Karen Krull, who makes the service guide a class assignment each year.