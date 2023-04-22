This is the time of year when there is so much going on in nature that I don’t know where to begin. The beauty being revealed before us is fascinating and the challenge is figuring how we can maximize the experience as the spring days fly by.

As we are in the final days of April, we will continue to see more and more changes right through the month of May. The many flowers, trees, shrubs, and landscapes will offer an amazing spectrum of colors and combinations from dawn to dusk each day.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1