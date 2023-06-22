BATAVIA – Heather Jones, a fine arts professor at Genesee Community College, will connect students at schools in Mexico and New York as part of a cultural study project.
The project, which will culminate with a student art exhibit called “Color Connection,” is the result of a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awarded to Jones for the 2023-2024 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Jones will collaborate with Professor Jose Luis Gonzalez-Cabrero and the Industrial Design Department at the University of San Luis Potosi, a public university on the project.
The goal of the project is to take a deeper look at the expressive meaning of color in design, utilize the subject of color as a social bridge to break down cultural stigmas, and reinforce empathy and respect for cultural diversity.
Jones, a Conesus resident, will teach a series of seminars on color theory in Mexico, that will be available online for her students taking classes at GCC. Students in Mexico and GCC will photograph one color in their daily lives and facilitate conversation online by sharing these images on the dedicated Color Connection social media pages.
Photographs will be juried by the students and more than photographs will be exhibited simultaneous at UASLP and in GCC’s Roz Steiner Gallery during March 2024. The exhibit will then be available to travel to other SUNY campus galleries.
Dr. Craig Lamb, provost/vice president for academic affairs at GCC said Jones’ project “will foster cultural understanding and empathy through the expressive power of color.”
“We are proud to have such accomplished faculty members like Professor Jones who exemplify the spirit of international collaboration and contribute to finding solutions for our global challenges,” Lamb said in a news release.
Jones is among more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach or conduct research abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Fulbright scholars engage in research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions. Upon returning to their home countries, the scholars share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, inviting foreign scholars to campus and encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.
Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows and 41 who have served as a head of state or government.
Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from more than 160 countries – chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential – with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program. In the United States, the Institute of International Education supports the implementation of the Fulbright U.S. Student and Scholar Programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, including conducting an annual competition for the scholarships.
For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org.