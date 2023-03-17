Maple Weekends: Find a sugar house near you

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photograph Eric Randall talks to people in his processing shack during a past Maple Weekend at Randall’s Maple Products in Alexander.

The following sugarmakers in Genesee and Wyoming counties are members of the New York State Maple Association and are participating in Maple Weekend:

n Randall’s Maple Products, 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, (585) 547-3596.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1