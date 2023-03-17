Maple Weekends: Find a sugar house near you

The following sugarmakers in Genesee and Wyoming counties are members of the New York State Maple Association and are participating in Maple Weekend:
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 12:10 pm
The following sugarmakers in Genesee and Wyoming counties are members of the New York State Maple Association and are participating in Maple Weekend:
n Randall’s Maple Products, 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, (585) 547-3596.
nSweet Dream Maple Farm, 1116 Reynolds Road, Corfu, (585) 356-2669
nA and A Maple, 1084 Creek Road, Attica, (585) 813-6623.
nArcade Center Farm Pancake House, 7298 Route 98, Arcade, (585) 492-3821.
nBray Farms, 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, (703) 887-4727.
nGeorge’s Maple Products, 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, (585) 591-8132.
nKehl’s Maple, 1141 Route 20A, Strykersville, (585) 535-7868 or (585) 356-1290.
nKibler Maple Products, 1802 Perry Road, North Java, (585) 535-7854 or (585) 322-6263.
nKing Maple, 6550 Java Lake Road, Arcade, (585) 492-1940.
nKirsch’s Maple, 317S Route 77, Varysburg, (58S) 535-7006.
nLetchworth State Park - Humphrey Nature Center, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, (585) 493-3680.
nMaple Moon Farms, LLC, 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, (585) 409-3975.
nMerle Maple, LLC, 1884 Route 98, Attica, (585) 535-7136.
nMeyer Maple House, 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, (585) 652-4721.
nMohler Maple Products, 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, (585) 495-6941.
nOver the Hill Maple, 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, (585) 535-7971.
nSage Family Maple, LLC, 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, (585) 786-5684.
nSweet Time Maple, 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, (585) 495-6803.
nValley Maple Products, 119 West Ave., Attica, (585) 591-0798 or (585) 297-4696.
nWolcott Maple Syrup Products & Equipment, 1247 Dale Rd., Dale, (585) 786-3893.
The Maple Association website did not list maple producers for Livingston or Orleans counties.
For more information on the New York State Maple Association, go to https://nysmaple.com/ .
