March brings arrival of Women’s History Month

March marks the 36th time the United States has officially celebrated Women’s History Month, but women have been making monumental accomplishments and contributions in our country for decades. From civil rights and science to business and government, women have been trailblazers in every facet of culture and society, along the way making sacrifices, facing barriers and dealing with disparities.
Women’s History Month was officially established by the U.S. Congress in 1987, after receiving a petition from the National Women’s History Project — a group that spearheaded the effort to recognize and celebrate the varied contributions women have made to a number of fields throughout American history.
That group, now known as the National Women’s History Alliance, still leads the celebration every year. This year, they’ve chosen a Women’s History Month theme to celebrate women who tell stories — including authors, songwriters, scholars, playwrights and others.
“Throughout 2023, the NWHA will encourage recognition of women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling,” the NWHA’s website said. “The timely theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art, pursuing truth, and reflecting the human condition decade after decade.”
Each week during March, The Daily News and Livingston County News will share the story of GLOW region women of note. These selections may not be the usual famous names, but some that have had interesting impacts locally and globally.
Some of the featured biographies are excerpted from the “Women’s Biographical Review: Achievers, Leaders, and Role Models, Livingston County, NY” by Amie Alden and Holly C. Watson. The book, published in 2021 by the Livingston County Historian’s Office, compiles biographical information on 200 women associated with Livingston County from all eras, all towns in the county, and from all walks of life. The first-of-its-kind book was created to provide an inspirational foundation for further research.
International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, is a focal point in the month, with many events taking place around that date while emphasizing -EmbraceEquity on social media.
