March brings arrival of Women’s History Month

Metro Creative Connection This year, the national Women’s History Month theme celebrates women who tell stories.

March marks the 36th time the United States has officially celebrated Women’s History Month, but women have been making monumental accomplishments and contributions in our country for decades. From civil rights and science to business and government, women have been trailblazers in every facet of culture and society, along the way making sacrifices, facing barriers and dealing with disparities.

Women’s History Month was officially established by the U.S. Congress in 1987, after receiving a petition from the National Women’s History Project — a group that spearheaded the effort to recognize and celebrate the varied contributions women have made to a number of fields throughout American history.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1