Massage therapy is one of many ways to cope with stress, and treat anxiety and depression. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Massage relieves depression, anxiety, stress

(TNS) – Stress is an inevitable part of life. It is nearly impossible to remove all stress from day-to-day life. Stress is physiological and psychological responses to situations the body and mind find to be overwhelming.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1