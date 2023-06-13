Here we are in June already! How is your garden growing?
We’ve been seeing some interesting problems coming into the Helpline office this spring.
The Master Gardener volunteers can help identify what’s bugging you — whether it’s a weed you’ve never dealt with before, insects or a new plant disease. They can also recommend solutions following Integrated Pest Management best practices.
Last week the usual garden related weather talk was all about the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Despite the comfortable temperatures for working in the garden, the smoke kept many gardeners indoors due to the poor air quality.
You might now be wondering if there is any impact on your gardens, especially on your vegetable crops.
According to Steve Reiners, a Cornell University horticulture professor, our vegetables “should be fine.” Since the smoke was not from burning buildings, chemicals, or plastics it does not contain any dangerous chemicals.
The smoky skies did decrease the amount of sunlight reaching plants, which does reduce photosynthesis, but this was for a short period of time. Reiners says that “the impact will be minimal at worst” to vegetable gardens.
The other weather-related concern is what happened to the rain? After a wet April, our gardens are wondering where the water went.
Checking the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of June 8, most of NYS is considered to be “Abnormally Dry.” Vegetable gardeners should make sure that they maintain good soil moisture for seedlings and transplants.
Check your newly planted trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. Most established plants need an inch of water per week to maintain good health.
Newly planted plants may need more frequent watering when rain is not dependable.
When watering be sure to direct the water at the roots and not the foliage. Put the water where it is needed.
Wet foliage can lead to diseases down the road.
One of the most common insect identifications we are asked to do is “I found the largest wasp I have ever seen. Is it one of those ‘murder hornets?’” It’s unlikely that you found one of the northern giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia), but we’d like to see what you discovered. The northern giant hornet is considered to be an invasive species, and we don’t want it setting up shop in NYS.
This giant hornet has not been found on the East Coast and none were detected in Washington state in 2022, where it had been found previously.
What you probably found was a European hornet (Vespa crabro) or possibly an eastern cicada-killer wasp (Sphecius speciosus).
European hornets are common, and the cicada-killer is native. If you are looking at photos online, notice that the northern giant hornet has a very yellow or orange colored head, while the European’s is reddish brown, and the cicada killer has a black head.
Aphids have been setting up shop in some gardens. Check your plants, especially roses.
Aphids are soft-bodied insects. Their pear-shaped bodies can range in color from green, brown, black, yellow, gray or red.
At 1/16- to 1/8-inch-long you might miss a few, but they can quickly colonize a plant. They do like new, tender growth so check tips of plants.
Aphids feed on plants by sucking out the plant juices with their piercing-sucking mouth parts. Severe symptoms include yellowing leaves, curled or twisted leaves, and stunted growth.
You might also notice a sticky residue, called honeydew, which is a waste product that they excrete.
Aphids are also vectors for plant viruses and can spread a virus from plant to plant as they feed. A good way to decrease their numbers is to simply use a water hose and spray them off your plants.
Ladybugs and other beneficial insects will snack on aphids, so limit your pesticide use.
We have seen some samples with powdery mildew this season, on apple trees and ninebark shrubs. It looks like your plants have a white, dusty coating on the tops of leaves, stems and maybe flowers.
Lilac, grape, peony, bee balm and phlox are susceptible to powdery mildew, even some houseplants are.
This disease is host dependent. If you have powdery mildew on one species of plant, that doesn’t mean all of your plants will get it.
Some research can help you determine which plants can be affected.
If you have perennials that get powdery mildew every year, consider replacing them with a resistant variety. New growth is more susceptible to infection, so limit nitrogen, especially later in the season. An appropriate fungicide — labeled for use on the plant — can be applied to protect new growth.
This fungus overwinters on infected plant debris. A thorough fall clean up can help reduce the amount of inoculum available the following spring
Do you have peach trees? Spring is when peach leaf curl symptoms appear.
It is caused by a fungus (Taphrina deformans). If you have leaves that look puckered or distorted with a reddish or purple color, your tree has it.
Infected flowers and fruit will drop from the tree. It does not occur every year but is worse when spring weather is cool and wet.
If you notice it now, there is nothing to do.
Give your trees some TLC this summer to reduce any further stress. An appropriately labeled fungicide can be sprayed after the leaves drop off in the fall.
This will prevent it from overwintering on the tree’s buds and twigs. There are also some resistant varieties if you are thinking of planting peach trees for your home garden.
When bringing new plants home, inspect them before you add them to your cart. Look closely at the leaves for spots or streaks that are not normal.
Check under leaves and at bud tips for signs of insects. Small or mishappen leaves can be an indication of future problems.
Is the plant wilted? Leave it there.
Are roots coming out of the bottom of the container? Root bound plants can end up with roots that eventually girdle the plant, killing it.
When buying trees and shrubs that is something to watch out for. Check trees and shrubs for cracks in the bark or discolored spots.
Once you get plants home, keep an eye on them, even after you have them in the ground. Many plants will suffer some transplant shock but should recover quickly if healthy.
If you start to notice leaves turning yellow or brown, stems drooping, or the plant is losing leaves, take a closer look. Does it need water or is it something else?
If you need assistance identifying what is going on, the Master Gardener Helpline volunteers are happy to come to your aid.
Master Gardener volunteers are in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County’s office 10 a.m to noon weekdays. You can stop in with a sample at 420 East Main Street, Batavia, or call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127.
You can also e-mail questions or photos to the Helpline at geneseemg@cornell.edu. Master Gardener volunteers are here to help you solve your garden and landscape problems.