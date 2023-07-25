If you grow cucurbits, such as pumpkins, melons, gourds, summer squash, winter squash or cucumbers, be on the lookout for the squash bug (Anasa tristis) and the squash vine borer (Melittia cucurbitae).
These two insects are double trouble in the vegetable garden.
Squash bugs mainly feed on plant foliage with their piercing, sucking mouthparts. They prefer pumpkins and squashes to other cucurbits.
Wilting leaves that turn black or look dried out are the result of their feeding. They may also feed on fruit later in the season.
Squash bugs tend to gather together on vines and unripe fruit.
Adult squash bugs are large, somewhat flattened insects, measuring 5/8 inch long and 1/3 inch wide, usually a dark gray to dark brown color. Their underside and the abdomen edges typically have alternating orange and brown stripes.
One squash bug female can lay up to 250 eggs over several weeks. The elliptical eggs are yellow to bronze depending on age and are laid in clusters.
Look for the eggs on the undersides of leaves. They hatch in one to two weeks.
The immature bugs, called nymphs, range in size from 3/16 to 1/2 inch in length. They go through five stages, or instars, over four to six weeks before maturing.
Newly hatched nymphs have black heads and legs and a light green abdomen. As they grow larger, they turn light gray and then brownish gray, with black legs and antennae.
All stages can be found at once during the growing season.
In the spring, adults fly to cucurbit plants to feed and mate. Egg laying starts in early June and continues through mid-summer.
Adults and nymphs will gather near the crown of the plant, under leaves and will even hide under dirt clods. They scurry for cover when disturbed.
Adults and nymphs often congregate on squash fruits in the fall. Nymphs will die in freezing temperatures, but the adults overwinter in sheltered locations.
Squash vine borers are more likely to be found on your winter squash and less likely to choose summer and zucchini squashes. They are active mid-June through July.
The adult is a clearwing moth that flies around and looks a bit like a paper wasp. The larva do the damage as they feed within the vines, causing vines to wilt and leaves to yellow.
They can wipe out a home gardener’s entire crop when populations are high, or plants are few.
Adult moths are approximately half an inch long. The abdomen is orange with black dots, and they have long, black antennae.
They have two pairs of wings — the first pair are metallic green, and the back pair are clear.
The flat, brown eggs are tiny at 1/25 inch long. The larvae resemble maggots and are cream colored or white with a brown head.
Fortunately, they only have one generation in a year.
In late June or early July, the adults emerge from underground cocoons where they spend the winter as pupae. The female adult lays a single egg at the base of the plant, on vines or leaf stalks.
She can lay up to 250 eggs in her life, which lasts about a month.
Eggs hatch in one to two weeks and the tiny larvae immediately burrow into the plant stem and start to feed and grow. After four to six weeks, the larvae can be an inch long.
They then leave the plant to pupate in the soil.
You probably won’t know your plants have been attacked until you see them start to wilt on a sunny day. Or you might notice holes at the base of the plant with something that looks a little like sawdust coming out of the hole.
That is frass — insect poop.
The stem or base of the plant might start to rot. Squash vine larva are difficult to treat with an insecticide once in the vine.
Adult squash bugs are hard to kill, even with pesticides. Early detection of eggs and nymphs is an important step in their control.
When the average number of egg masses is greater than one egg mass per plant or when wilting occurs and the damage is due to squash bugs, control is warranted.
Monitor seedlings, transplants, and flowering plants for squash bug damage. Reduce damage by keeping vines covered until blossoming begins, at which point you need to remove the cover to allow bees access for pollination.
Sanitation will reduce populations of both pests.
After harvest remove vines and shred or compost them so any remaining squash vine borer larva cannot pupate. Remove debris in and around the garden that could be used by squash bug adults to overwinter in.
Cultivation in the fall and spring can help expose the cocoons of the vine borers so they can’t mature. Crop rotation can help to control pests if you have a large enough space.
In the home garden, insecticides are normally not needed to control either pest, unless large numbers are found.
When plants are young, target adult squash bugs before flowering or vining. If you miss that window, target smaller nymphs on flowering plants.
Because the adults and larger nymphs hide in the lower leaves and near the soil, they can be harder to find and treat.
For borers, any insecticide treatment has to kill the larvae before they tunnel into the vines. All of your cucurbits should be treated if you need to use an insecticide.
Always use the least toxic pesticide. Use caution because insecticides also have a negative impact on bees and beneficial insects.
Avoid spraying during flowering to protect pollinators. Spray evenings when bees are less likely to be active.
Don’t use systemic insecticides — even if applied before flowering — as they can be found at toxic levels in squash pollen. Follow all pesticide label directions and check for any pollinator-specific warnings.
Using a variety of Integrated Pest Management techniques can help gardeners solve pest problems while minimizing risks to people, pets, wildlife and the environment.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question? Our Helpline is open.
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail it at: geneseemg@cornell.edu.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Please note that the August 3 Garden Talk has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Our next Garden Talk will be at noon on Sept. 7.