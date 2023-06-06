The Perennial Plant Association designated June as perennial plant month.
In 1990 they started the “Perennial Plant of the Year” program to showcase outstanding perennials.
To win this honor, perennials need to be adaptable to a wide range of climates; be low maintenance; have multiple seasons of interest; and be relatively pest and/or disease free.
This year the PPA has chosen Rudbeckia “American Gold Rush” as the 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year.
This hybrid Rudbeckia is a wonderful variety of Black-eyed Susan. It has also won other honors in the plant world.
It was a 2020 All-America Selections Perennial Award Winner and in 2021 it was named the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Gold Medal Plant.
Blooming from July to September, 3-inch flowers cover the compact plant. The bright, golden-yellow flowers with dark chocolate cones and arched petals are pollinator magnets.
Plants grow 22 to 27 inches tall. Give them room and they will expand to 40 inches wide. No deadheading or staking is required.
Hardy to Zone 4, it is listed as being drought and heat tolerant.
One of the judges in the AAS trial commented that it “would make an excellent addition to a yard, especially in any sort of mass planting.” Another said, “I believe this is one of the very best rudbeckias I’ve trialed and one of the very best perennials, too.”
The leaves and stems are covered in silvery hairs. On a sunny day they can look luminous.
That hairy foliage also makes them less susceptible to Septoria leaf spot, a debilitating fungal disease that many black-eyed Susans are susceptible to. Septoria rudbeckiae is the fungal pathogen that causes Septoria leaf spot. Small 1/8 to 1/4-inch spots form on the lower leaves first and gradually move up the plant.
While it usually does not kill the plant, severe infections can cause the foliage to turn black and look ragged.
The pathogen overwinters in plant debris so good sanitation in the fall can help control it. Remove spent foliage and send it to the garbage.
It also helps to have good air circulation to help keep the foliage dry. Do not water overhead as splashing water spread the spores.
Septoria leaf spot can be controlled with fungicides but if you prefer not to use them, try replacing your older black-eyed Susans with American Gold Rush. It is being touted as not showing signs of the fungus even in wet, humid conditions.
The slightly hairy leaves might also make it less palatable to rabbits and deer.
According to Brent Horvath, the plant breeder of American Gold Rush, it was discovered as an open pollinated seedling from the native Rudbeckia fulgida var. deamii and possibly one or two other species, depending on where the bees travelled.
Plant American Gold Rush in average, well-drained soils. It is adaptable to clay or gravelly soils and alkaline or acidic pH soils.
Rudbeckias do not need rich, fertile soils. They may flop if the soil is too rich.
Rudbeckias prefer full sun but can tolerate some shade. Plants should be divided as needed.
Most rudbeckias can benefit from being divided every 3 or 4 years. They will also reseed themselves, but they look great planted in a drift.
The PPA suggests using alliums, sages, asters, and native grasses such as prairie dropseed and little bluestem as garden companions for American Gold Rush’ Butterflies should also enjoy the season of blooms and for added winter interest, leave the seed heads up in the fall.
They will act as natural bird feeders for goldfinches and other birds.
Need more rudbeckias? The National Garden Bureau has named 2023 as the Year of the Rudbeckia. Members of the Asteraceae family, Rudbeckias include flowers such as Black-eyed Susan, Brown-eyed Susan, Yellow Ox-eye Daisy, and the Gloriosa Daisies.
While most are perennial, some are biennial as well as annual.
Typically, their cheery flowers are bright shades of yellow, orange, and some may even be red. They have a small cone shaped button in the center of the flower that is usually dark brown, black, or sometimes greenish.
They make great cut flowers as they can last in a vase for six to 10 days. Another trait is their coarse leaves that feel like sandpaper.
Rudbeckia triloba or the Brown-eyed Susan, is a biennial or short-lived perennial, so let it go to seed. It is worth it for the quantity of blooms it produces once it starts.
It goes until a hard frost in the fall. It will grow 2 to 3 feet tall and can naturalize throughout your garden.
Maybe you’ve heard of or grown the “outhouse” plant? Chances are it is Rudbeckia laciniata ‘Hortensia,’ which has large, double, yellow flowers. This heirloom plant flowers in late summer and can grow to be six feet tall, which is perfect to hide an outhouse from view.
It is a vigorous spreader, so give it plenty of room.
If you like tall plants Rudbeckia maxima, also called the “large coneflower,” might be for you. Growing 5 to 7 feet tall, the yellow blossoms are 3 inches wide, with lightly drooping rays and a 2 to 6 inch high dark brown cone.
It also has unique foliage that looks like large bluish-green paddles. Those leaves have dubbed it the cabbage leaf coneflower.
Rudbeckia subtomentosa “Henry Eilers” has interesting yellow blooms. Instead of lying flat, the petals are rolled giving the flower a quilled effect. The blooms look like a starburst.
It bears the name of its discoverer who found this variety growing in a wild group of R. subtomentosa in Illinois. Henry Eilers has a long bloom period from summer-to-early-fall.
With the many species and varieties of Rudbeckias available you are bound to find one that suits your site and personal taste.
Have a gardening question? Our Helpline is open.
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 East Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail them at: geneseemg@cornell.edu.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.