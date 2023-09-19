It’s time to think about bringing your houseplants back inside if you gave them a summer vacation outdoors.
Most houseplants love going outside for the summer. Many of those houseplants are tropical and accustomed to warmer climates.
When temperatures start to dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, injuries such as damage to leaves, or dropped flower buds can occur. Moving your plants inside before you have to turn on the furnace will give them time to adjust to indoor conditions without the added stress of dry air.
Some plants such as Christmas and Thanksgiving cactus, cymbidium orchids and winter jasmine will tolerate temperatures in the 40s. They actually need colder temperatures and shorter days to stimulate flower bud production in order to bloom.
Moving plants indoors drastically changes their environment. Start by acclimating them to lower light conditions.
You can gradually reduce light levels during a week, by moving plants from sun to light shade to heavy shade before moving them back indoors. Clean your windows, inside and out while your plants are getting ready to move.
Clean windows let in more light. Make sure the light conditions inside are close to what the plant was experiencing outside.
Plants do not like sudden changes in light, humidity, and temperature. They will let you know they are not happy by wilting, leaves turning yellow, dropping leaves, dieback and even death.
While it is usually best to repot houseplants in the spring, if you have one that is ready to burst out of its pot, go ahead and re-pot it. Give priority to the healthiest plants if you have to prune your collection due to limited indoor space.
A plant that has been struggling outdoors is going to have a really tough time inside. It may be best to relegate that plant to the compost pile and try again next year with a new one.
Give your plants a thorough cleaning before moving them back inside. Clean dirt or mold from container surfaces.
Spent flowers, damaged or dead leaves and stems should be snipped off. Rotting and dead plant material should be removed from the soil surface.
Check for pests that may have used your plants as home base during the summer.
Don’t bring in uninvited guests like scales, whiteflies, mealybugs, aphids, thrips, and spider mites. They can quickly get out of control indoors.
Check your plants over carefully, closely examine leaves and stems. Inspect the undersides of leaves where many insects hide.
Infested plants will need continued vigilance and possibly multiple pesticide treatments.
Quarantine infested plants from others until you are sure the treatment has worked. Some plants are not worth the extra work, so leave them outside and enjoy them until frost.
One common suggestion to remove pests is to wash plants with warm, soapy water. Use 1 to 2 teaspoons of mild dishwashing liquid soap per gallon of water.
Do not use laundry detergent or degreasers. They can strip leaves of their waxy protective layer.
Spraying plants with a forceful stream of water can also remove insects. Aim the water at the undersides of leaves where most insects tend to hide.
Too hard of a spray will damage leaves so be careful.
If necessary, spray the plant with insecticidal soap — labeled for use on houseplants and for the insect you are treating — covering all plant parts thoroughly. This is easier to do when the plant is still outside, especially if multiple treatments are needed.
Systemic insecticides that are applied to the soil and taken up by plant roots may also be an option to control some insects.
Always follow the label directions. Treated plants should be kept away from pets and children.
Check the soil for any pests such as slugs, snails, earwigs, sowbugs, fungus gnats or ants. Gently remove plants from containers to examine the root ball when possible.
Usually slugs and sowbugs will be near the drainage holes and are easily removed by hand. Look for fungus gnats and earwigs in the top layer of soil.
Allowing the soil to dry between waterings can help reduce fungus gnats.
To look for soil hitchhikers soak the container in a bucket of lukewarm water for about 15 minutes. Unwanted pests will come to the surface.
You may need to re-pot your plant. Ants that have invaded a pot can be difficult to exterminate as eggs will continue to hatch.
Once plants are back inside the house, group plants together by their light requirements. Those that need bright, direct light should go in the south or west windows.
Plants that prefer lower light levels don’t necessarily need to be in a window but can be put within a room. East and north windows are also low light options.
Houseplants should be kept away from cold drafts — windows and doors — and hot air vents, woodstoves, or fireplaces.
Winter is a time of rest for most houseplants, reducing their water and fertilizer needs. Plants don’t need fertilizer unless they are actively growing.
Shorter days and low light slow plant growth, some plants will go dormant. Stop fertilizing during the winter.
An exception would be plants that bloom in the winter. Overwatering is a major problem with many houseplants.
Most houseplants don’t need to be watered until the soil surface has dried out. Do not let plants sit in water as that can lead to root rot.
If you have a saucer under the container, make sure to empty it.
This is also a good time to take cuttings of annuals, such as begonias, impatiens, coleus, and geraniums. You can easily root them in water and then pot them up and treat them as houseplants for the winter.
It is also a great way to start them for your annual containers for next year.
Extend the season by digging and potting up some annual plants. Bring them inside to enjoy their flowers for a few more weeks.
