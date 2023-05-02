The National Garden Bureau has declared that Broccoli is the Vegetable of the Year.
Broccoli (Brassica oleracea var. italica) is a hardy biennial that we grow as an annual. Part of the mustard family (Brassicaceae) it is related to cabbage, cauliflower, kale, collards, Brussels sprouts, turnips, and radishes.
The wild ancestor of broccoli originates from western Europe and broccoli was known in Roman times. The word broccoli comes from the Italian “broccole” which means “the flowering top of a cabbage.”
Did you know that when you eat broccoli florets you are eating the flowers of the plant?
Heads of broccoli are basically the unopened flower buds. If allowed to open the flowers would be yellow.
Broccoli is a cool season crop and will do well in temperatures ranging from 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Plants will bolt — flower — if subjected to high temperatures and longer days.
If you are having a problem with the florets turning brown, your soil may have a boron deficiency.
Broccoli grows best in full sun in a well-drained, fertile soil with a pH of 6.0 to 7.0. Give it good air circulation.
Avoid sandy soils or those that are too wet. It does need a moisture retentive soil and plants should get 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain/water per week. Plants may need extra water as the heads develop.
To help control insects and diseases, broccoli should not be planted in the same spot — or where other family members grew — year after year. Rotate out of an area for two years if possible.
Plant in rows that are 36 inches apart and plant 18 to 24 inches apart in rows. A side dressing of nitrogen fertilizer should be applied two to three weeks after transplanting.
Keep weeds under control but be careful when cultivating around plants as broccoli has a shallow root system.
You can start your broccoli plants from seed, which should be started indoors, or buy transplants to put out in the spring. Plants can be put out in the spring once the threat of a hard frost has passed.
You can look up your frost dates online, based on your zip code. There is a risk of frost from October 10 through May 4 in the Batavia zip code.
Look for healthy, disease-free transplants. Small plants are better than larger, root-bound plants.
Choose varieties that have some heat tolerance and can be harvested in 50 to 60 days.
“Burgundy” is a broccoli with beautiful purple buds and purple-green stems. It is easy to harvest because of its side-shoot production.
The slender stems have few leaves.
The compact plants of “Gemini” are great for smaller gardens. It produces tight, light green, deeply domed 6-inch heads.
“Calabrese Green Sprouting” is an heirloom broccoli that was brought to America in the 1800s from Calabria, Italy. It produces 5 to 8-inch blue-green heads and many tender, luscious side shoots.
“Waltham 29” is a standard type of broccoli that was introduced in 1954. The 4-to-8-inch green heads are nicely flavored.
“De Cicco” is a traditional Italian heirloom variety that has a long harvest period. It produces small, 3-to-4-inch main heads followed by a large yield of side-shoot spears.
Heavier side-shoot production can be encouraged by pinching the initial head as soon as it forms.
There are a number of insects that can give broccoli growers a headache. Learn to scout your plants before they become a problem.
Small holes in the leaves can be a sign of flea beetles. There are several types of caterpillars that feed on the leaves including cabbage looper, imported cabbage worm and the diamondback moth.
All three are a shade of green and blend in nicely, as they defoliate your plants.
Cabbage maggots feed on the roots while Swede midge feeds on the growing points which can cause plants to not produce a crown. Aphids can cause stunting or wilting, and slugs can also be a problem.
A simple solution for aphids is to use a strong stream of water to hose them off. Caterpillars can be hand-picked.
You can also use a lightweight row cover over the plants so the moths cannot lay eggs on them.
When scouting plants, check under leaves for eggs and insects. Attract beneficial insects to your garden to help keep pests in balance.
All parts of the broccoli plant are edible. The broccoli heads you harvest from your garden might be smaller than what you get in the grocery store.
Use a sharp knife to harvest heads.
When you harvest the main head, don’t cut the whole plant down. Once the main head is removed, the side sprouts will grow, and you will get more — smaller — crowns to cut later.
Cut the head before the flowers start to open. You will have a tastier crop if you harvest the heads at an early stage.
Broccoli can be stored in the refrigerator for three to five days in a loose plastic bag.
Wash broccoli right before eating it. It can also be frozen if you can’t keep up.
Known to be a superfood, broccoli is a source of fiber, vitamins A, B, C, and K plus potassium, iron, calcium, and zinc. It is also high in amino acids, folate, and antioxidants.
Counting calories? Broccoli is low at 27 calories per half cup.
Broccoli may have anti-inflammatory effects. Include nutritious broccoli as part of a healthy diet.
