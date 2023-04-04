A sure sign of spring is when we can finally get outside to start picking up sticks and rake out garden beds.
But should we be so quick to clean up the garden?
Many of us leave native plants standing in the fall as they provide seeds for birds to eat. Did you know that those same plants can provide homes for stem nesting native bees, if you don’t remove them from your garden?
What about raking out leaves that found their way into garden beds? Do you send those to the landfill or yard waste?
Cleaning up too early can remove the eggs, larvae, cocoons and even adults of many beneficial insect species. According to the Xerces Society “the availability of nesting and overwintering habitat is one of the most important factors influencing populations of native bees and other beneficial insects.”
So, when can you safely clean up the garden if you want to help pollinators?
Unfortunately, there is not a simple answer to that question and not much research either. Social media has all sorts of memes suggesting waiting three days to a week after temperatures reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Do they mean air temperature or soil temperature? Is that days in a row?
It is actually more complicated than that as different insect species emerge at different times during the spring. Emergence isn’t over days, it’s over months.
There are some butterflies that overwinter in leaves that won’t emerge until temperatures are above 60 degrees. Some bees emerge when certain flowers are in bloom.
The environment and winter can also play a role. Researchers did find that winter temperatures, bee size, and bee sex were all factors in spring emergence.
The Xerces Society — an insect conservation organization — has come up with some guidelines for garden clean up.
First, watch the weather and what is happening with the plants in your yard. The society suggests not to do any cleaning up until after tax day in mid-April.
Even that is early for many pollinators.
Is your lawn growing enough that you have to mow? That is a good indication that soil temperatures are above 50 degrees. Many pollinators — but not all — will be active.
Have the apple trees stopped blooming? This will give the biggest majority of native bees time to emerge, but it will also be well into May.
It’s not very realistic to ask gardeners to wait until summer — or maybe even May — to start cleaning up gardens. What if we can change some of the ways we do clean up?
According to Cornell University about 54 percent of bees in New York state are digger bees. They need a patch of bare soil to make their nest.
Many spend the bulk of their life cycle underground in the larval stage. Adult bees are only active for a few weeks.
The rest are cavity nesters, so they need pithy stems, like elderberry, coneflower, or bee balm that they can excavate. Some will live in dead wood and may use beetle tunnels or excavate their own tunnels.
You can greatly help provide nesting material for the cavity nesters by doing a few things in your garden.
One is how you deal with dead stems. If you have plants with a pithy center leave part of it standing.
Basically, cut the stems at 12 to 18 inches tall. Once you cut off the seed heads and any remaining leaves, you will hardly notice the stems.
As the plants grow this spring, those stems will magically disappear.
Cut tops can go in the compost pile. If you find one later with a plugged center, then you know a bee has used it for a nest.
Once a stem is a nest site, it will be in use for about a year, so leave it be. Eventually it will fall to the ground to decompose and add nutrients back into the soil.
Some beneficial insects also use the stems of grasses and wildflowers to lay their eggs in and you don’t want to send them away either.
How do you feel about leaves in the garden? Clearing and hauling them away is very detrimental to many insects, including some butterflies, bees, moths, beetles, fireflies, ladybugs, and spiders.
Dead leaves provide shelter to these insects, especially in the winter but also the rest of the year.
Luna moths disguise their cocoons as dead leaves to blend in with leaf litter. Queen bumble bees may over winter under leaves and birds love to sort through leaves looking for a meal.
Leaves are also a great mulch and can keep the soil moist and weed free, just like the wood mulch you pay for. As they decompose they add important organic matter and nutrients to the soil, improving soil health.
Leaves also act as insulation for perennials from cold winter weather and spring freezing and thawing.
Find places where you can “leave the leaves.” Under shrubs or hedgerows, under a tree where the grass doesn’t grow, or in a native plant garden.
If you do put them under a tree, don’t pile them around the trunk, spread them out to the dripline of the tree. If you feel the leaves are too thick for your bulbs and plants to emerge, take off a layer but don’t clean to bare ground.
Is there a section of your yard or garden that you can leave more natural year round? Clean up the front gardens that face the street and your neighbors but leave less visible areas a little less manicured.
Different parts of your yard can support different insects. That cleaned up front yard with a layer of shredded mulch might be a great spot for predatory ground beetles.
If you really feel that you must clean up beds change how you dispose of plant debris, especially that from native plants.
Is there a corner of the yard where you can leave stems piled loosely so bees can still emerge? Once summer arrives you can safely compost the material.
A word about diseased plants and weeds: You should still remove and properly dispose of diseased plant material and weeds before they go to seed. Having a more relaxed attitude toward cleaning up the garden to help pollinators and beneficial insects does not mean you stop maintaining your landscape.
Take baby steps. Let Mother Nature do her thing in part of the yard and see what happens.
Watch for butterflies and bumblebees. Where do they visit, what plants do they go to, where do they hide?
See what happens. You may be pleasantly surprised.
HOURS AND PROGRAMMING
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (595) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our CCE web site at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our spring Catch the Gardening Bug series. We still have seats for “Succulents!” on April 10 and “Wonderful Sunflowers” on April 27.
All programs start at 6 p.m. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Forms can be picked up at the CCE office or from our website. The fee for each class is $10 per person.