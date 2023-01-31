Those darn deer have been at it again!
Eating the leaves off of evergreen shrubs, nipping the tips and buds off of trees, rubbing the bark off of small trees with their antlers or bedding down in the yard.
I remember when seeing a deer was a big deal because they weren’t everywhere — deer are very adaptable and seem to be made for our mix of agriculture, woods and residences. They are so adaptable they’ve moved right into the suburbs and small cities like Batavia.
The wide variety of foods that they can eat, and digest is one reason they are so successful.
During the winter many of the foods they eat are covered by snow. They then tend to browse from trees and shrubs any buds, twigs, and leaves they can reach, up to 5 or 6 feet.
Deer will look for fruit that is still hanging on trees. They will visit corn fields and check out cover crops.
Deer have favorite foods and other plants they will only eat when they are starving. We can use that to our advantage when picking out trees and shrubs for the landscape.
Common features of plants that deer find less palatable are leaves that are fuzzy, aromatic, tough, leathery or fibrous. They also include plants with spines or bristles — although they don’t seem to mind eating roses — and plants that try to poison them with poisonous compounds in their leaves or twigs.
Still, there is no guarantee that they will never touch those plants.
The number of deer in your area is also a factor. The more deer in an area, the less palatable food is available, and the more likely they will be eating less preferred plants.
Regardless, new plantings, especially if they are small, should be protected with fencing for the first few years.
Aside from deer tastes, there are other factors to consider when choosing a tree or shrub for your yard, since they are going to be around for a long time. Native trees and shrubs can offer the benefit of providing food and shelter to our native insects and birds.
What you plant in your yard matters. Native plants are the foundation of local ecosystems.
While no plant is deer-proof, the following native plants are considered to be deer “resistant” and are less likely to be browsed.
n Northern Spicebush (Lindera benzoin) or wild allspice gets its name from the spicy fragrance you get if you scratch the bark.
The leaves are also fragrant when crushed or chewed.
Another benefit of growing this vase shaped shrub is that it is the host plant for the Spicebush Swallowtail butterfly. While the butterflies are beautiful the young caterpillars look like bird droppings. As the caterpillar gets older it takes on a green color with ferocious looking eyespots that are meant to keep it from being eaten by a hungry bird.
Plants are male and female, both have yellow flowers early in the spring. It’s one of the first shrubs to bloom.
The berries mature to a bright red in the fall and are a favorite food of wood thrushes, catbirds, robins and white-throated sparrows. The berries are full of lipids which migrating birds need.
This is an understory shrub in the wild so it will take part shade conditions. It prefers moist, acidic soils so keep it mulched with fallen leaves.
It is also tolerant of being grown near black walnuts.
n If you have a moist, acidic soil you could try growing Winterberry (Ilex verticillate).
A deciduous member of the holly family, it is known for the quarter-inch, bright red berries that hang on its branches in the winter.
A dense thicket of winterberry would provide birds with nesting sites, and they’ll be back for those berries in the winter, after they soften a bit. Eastern bluebirds, cedar waxwings and robins are likely to visit.
Winterberries are dioecious having separate male and female plants, so in order to get flowers and berries you need at least one male plant to pollinate six to 10 female plants. It is a host plant for butterfly and moth caterpillars, plus the small, greenish-white flowers are a nectar source for bees and butterflies.
Native to wet areas it is a good choice for rain gardens, wet spots or along streams and ponds.
n If you need a smaller tree, American Hornbeam or Musclewood (Carpinus caroliniana) grows to about 40 feet tall.
As the tree matures, the trunk and larger limbs develop long, sinewy furrows that look like muscles.
While deer will occasionally browse on the twigs and leaves, it is not a preferred food. It is the larval host for several butterflies including the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, Striped Hairstreak, and Red-spotted Purple.
It grows in average, medium moist soil in part to full shade.
Belonging to the beech family, it does produce small nutlets that some songbirds, turkeys, and other animals enjoy. A downside is that it does not like to be transplanted, so move it in the spring.
It is not drought tolerant either.
n Resistant to extremes of heat, drought, and cold Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana) grows up to 65 feet tall.
A dense, columnar, evergreen conifer it provides winter shelter for songbirds. It prefers to grow in full sun in average, well-drained soils.
It can tolerate a wide range of conditions from dry to moist. It is an alternate host to cedar-apple rust so it should not be planted near apple trees.
Twigs and foliage might be browsed. Protect it until it grows tall enough to withstand some damage.
At least 40 species of butterflies and moths use Eastern Red Cedar as a caterpillar host plant. The small, blue fruits are eaten by a variety of songbirds and small mammals.
Other shrubs that are described as deer resistant include: Magnolia virginiana, Mountain Laurel, American Beautyberry, Red Chokeberry, Carolina Sweetshrub, New Jersey Tea, Shrubby St. John’s Wort, Fragrant Sumac, Summersweet, Northern Bayberry, and Bottlebrush Buckeye.
Trees to try include Black Gum, Hackberry, Red Buckeye, River Birch, American Yellowwood, Sweet Gum, American Hophornbeam, Paw Paw, Sassafras, Tulip Tree and Sycamore.
The bees, butterflies and birds will thank you for adding native trees and shrubs to your landscape. Hopefully the deer will just walk on by.
