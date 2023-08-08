Trees are an important part of our yards and landscapes.
Who doesn’t love to sit under a big shade tree in the summer, or watch the leaves turn colors in the fall? We know spring is really here when deciduous trees start to leaf out.
Trees are necessary in their respective ecosystems too, providing food and shelter to insects, birds and other animals. They help prevent erosion, remove air pollutants and can absorb and store carbon dioxide.
Trees are also good for your health. Studies have shown that being around trees or having trees in your neighborhood can put you in a better mood, reduce stress and lower your blood pressure.
One of the most common questions we get in the Master Gardener office is, “What is wrong with my tree?” Sometimes it can be difficult to narrow down the problem, other times it’s obvious.
Trees can be affected by insects, diseases, environmental conditions, animals, site conditions, available nutrients and even events that happened years ago. Sometimes it’s a combination of things because a stressed tree is more likely to end up with insect or disease issues.
Many people don’t notice anything wrong with their trees until they look really sick. Frequently they aren’t aware that the tree has been stressed for some time.
It then seems as if the tree mysteriously died this year for no reason.
Paying attention to your trees, as you should to other plants in your landscape, can give you a heads-up if problems start. Identifying a problem early gives you a much better chance of helping your tree recover.
First, do you know what type of tree you have? That can help narrow down a problem, as some diseases are tree specific.
What is not “normal” for your tree? Do you see yellowing or browning leaves, are the margins a different color, are the veins changing color, are there spots, streaks or lumps on the leaves?
Check the trunk. Are there any injuries, splits, cracks, or has an area of bark been removed? Do you see any wet spots or sunken areas or mushrooms growing from the tree?
Take a look at the base of the tree. Pull away the mulch if it is there.
Has there been construction near the tree in the past three to eight years? Have you added soil, mulch or landscape fabric to the area?
Is the tree near a road or sidewalk where salt is used in the winter? Have you applied any lawn chemicals to the area?
Has it been a wet or dry year, or was it last year? Can you see a root coming out of the soil, pressing against the trunk?
All of these things can lead to a tree becoming stressed and declining over time.
A tree that has been planted incorrectly can result in problems down the road. Planting a tree too deeply will eventually kill it.
If your tree looks like a telephone pole stuck in the ground, it’s too deep.
Trees have a root flare, where the trunk widens at the base, that should be visible. While not all trees show a distinctive flare, the root flare is where the roots start and the trunk ends.
A potential problem from planting too deeply can be a smaller root system. The air exchange is not good and the roots can’t “breathe.”
Other issues can arise as the buried bark on the trunk stays too wet, allowing insects and fungi to invade. It can also potentially lead to girdling roots.
When planting a new tree, you should find the root flare before you put the tree in the ground. Sometimes, the root flare will become buried during transplanting or when it is being balled and burlaped.
If that is the case, you will have to remove some of the soil on top to expose it. Then you can plant the tree at the proper depth.
Another potential problem that should be corrected at planting, is roots that girdle the trunk as the tree grows. Common symptoms of girdling roots are seen in deciduous trees when they reach 15 to 25 years old.
Symptoms include smaller and/or fewer leaves, whole branches dying, and sections of the tree don’t leaf out in the spring. Leaves that color up early in the fall and drop early can also be a symptom.
Since the damage is happening below ground, we might be baffled why our previously healthy tree is suddenly sick. Some species seem more prone to this than others.
Sugar and red maples, oaks, poplars, American beech, lindens, elms and even pines are most likely to develop girdling roots. Trees grown in plastic containers often end up with a lot of roots growing in a circle in the pot and become “pot bound.”
If you don’t break those circling roots or tease them apart when you plant, down the road that tree can suffer from girdling roots. As the roots grow and encircle the trunk, they start to cut off the flow of water and nutrients to that part of the tree, which is why you start to see branches die in the canopy. Over time the root will strangle the tree.
Soil pH can also affect a tree’s health.
Much of Genesee County has soil that is neutral to alkaline. The higher pH makes iron, manganese, and sometimes magnesium less available to trees, shrubs, and other plants.
The result can be leaves that look yellow, but with veins that are darker green.
More severe symptoms include leaf scorch and dieback. Plants will become stunted because they can’t make enough food as they are lacking chlorophyll. Trees and shrubs most likely to suffer from chlorosis include those that prefer a more acidic soil such as pin oak, white oak, rhododendron, azalea, and holly. White pine and yew may also develop symptoms.
You can try to acidify the soil, but it is much better to plant the right tree on the right site.
Diagnosing what is wrong with your tree can take some detective work. Calling in a certified arborist to assist you may be necessary, especially if the tree is valuable to you and your landscape.
An arborist can assess the health of the tree and, when viable, come up with a plan to get your tree back on track and healthy again.
