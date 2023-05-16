A springtime walk in the woods keeps me looking up for migrating birds, but also looking down for early wildflowers.
These spring ephemerals are a welcome burst of color after a long winter. They take advantage of spring sunshine before the trees fully leaf out to grow, bloom, get pollinated, and produce seeds or maybe some kind of fruit.
Sometimes the blooms are very fleeting depending on the weather. Most will have disappeared by mid-June, their foliage gone.
A few, such as bloodroot and mayapple die back later in the summer.
These fleeting plants, which are native to the eastern United States woodlands, are also important to those ecosystems, despite their short duration in the landscape. They help to stabilize woodland soils and contribute important nutrients.
Being among the first flowers to bloom makes them an important source of pollen and nectar for early waking insects like bumblebees, green metallic bees, and mining bees. Other insects such as gnats, bee flies, syrphid flies and some early butterflies will also visit blossoms.
Some bumblebee queens will even locate their nests close to a stand of ephemerals.\
Rue anemone (Thalictrum thalictroides) is one of the first to flower. A very delicate looking plant, it has white or slightly pink flowers that open on nine-inch-tall stems.
The foliage reminds me of columbine.
Another early bloomer is Dutchman’s breeches (Dicentra cucullaria). The ferny, greyish-green leaves are the perfect foil for the arching stems of white flowers shaped like little pantaloons.
Dutchman’s breeches depend upon bumblebees to pollinate them.
If you are lucky, you may stumble across a patch of Spring beauty (Claytonia virginica) with its small star-like flowers. At 6 inches tall you almost have to get on the ground to appreciate the white blooms that have pink veining.
Spring beauty will bloom for several weeks which is good for the spring beauty miner bee that only feeds on these blooms.
Trout lily or dog tooth violet (Erythronium americanum) is in the Lily family. Mature plants produce two mottled leaves that vaguely resemble brook trout, and 1 yellow nodding flower.
If you run across a white flowered version, you have found the white trout lily (E. albidum). Both can form large patches over time, but only under the right conditions. They need a nice, rich, humus soil that is moist, but well-drained.
The trout lily bee is another flower specialist only visiting trout lily flowers.
There is still time to catch the stunning blue flowers of the Virginia bluebell (Mertensia virginica). The flower buds are a soft magenta which open to a lovely shade of sky blue. Virginia bluebells need moist, well-drained soil and some shade. The soft green leaves die back by the end of spring.
Fortunately, they are somewhat deer and rabbit resistant. They will reseed themselves if happy and they also spread via roots to fill in large areas with spectacular results.
Trilliums might be the belle of the woods.
The Large Flowered or White Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) has a pure white flower and Red Trillium (Trillium erectum) has a deep red or maroon colored flower. Both have flowers with three petals atop a stem with a whorl of three leaves.
They take a long time to grow from seed, up to seven years before they bloom. Sites with slightly acidic soils and shade are where they grow best.
Unfortunately, deer love to eat them.
If you have the correct conditions — the right plant in the right place — you might be able to grow some of these spring wildflowers in your own landscape so you can enjoy their ephemeral beauty every year. While each has its own needs, generally they prefer soils that are consistently moist with good drainage.
Avoid soggy, wet soil. While they do grow in woods, they need that early spring sunshine to wake up, so avoid planting on the north side of buildings and avoid sites that dry out or get hot, afternoon sun.
Try planting them under deciduous trees to mimic the woods. They will also appreciate a blanket of leaves in the fall, to protect them over the winter and to feed them as the leaves break down.
The leaves will also protect the insects that pollinate the flowers.
While tempting, ephemerals should not be dug up from their woodland homes and moved to your garden. Look for a reputable — native — plant nursery and make sure they are “nursery propagated” and not just “nursery grown.”
Of course, there can be extenuating circumstances. If you know the area is going to be developed, contact the landowner for permission to rescue plants before they are lost forever.
When growing them in the garden, keep in mind that the foliage will disappear as the season progresses. You will want to plant them with later emerging perennials like Canadian wild ginger, ferns, and big leaf asters to cover the gaps and to keep weeds from moving in.
Smaller, delicate plants can be placed at the front of borders or along paths where they will not be lost or overshadowed by larger plants and can be easily observed.
Most of the woodland ephemerals want moist soil throughout the spring. Some can tolerate drier summer soils and even drought, but they will want moisture again in the fall as that is when they start root growth.
Do some research on the particular plants you would like to add.
Once planted in the garden they will need some time to get established so be patient. Their spring blooms are worth the wait.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays.
You can stop by our office in the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127 or e-mail geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CCE of Genesee County. This annual plant sale features a variety of garden perennials, and houseplants.
The plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. Visit the basket auction for a variety of themed baskets, with the drawing starting at 12:30 p.m.
Our garden garage sale was so popular last year, we’re doing it again. We’ll have an assortment of gently used gardening items such as containers, tools, signs and garden decor.
For more information call (585) 343-3040, ext. 101.
Our next free Garden Talk is noon on June 1. The topic is, “Summer Palette of Native Plants for Monarch Butterflies.”
Adult monarch butterflies feed on flower nectar and need a tasty buffet as they travel north from their wintering grounds in Mexico. Some of those adults will spend the summer in Western New York.
Learn what plants will help provide much needed nectar corridors for monarchs to safely travel and/or produce future generations throughout the summer. Attend in-person or register for a Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.