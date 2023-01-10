Blizzards, lake effect snowstorms, high winds, ice storms, and roller coaster temperatures take a toll on everyone.
The aftereffects of winter storms are frequently visible on our trees and shrubs. Whether it is downed trees, cracked limbs or flattened plants, if it is a tree or shrub in your yard, it can change the whole landscape.
What can homeowners do after a storm?
Safety is a primary concern when working with damaged trees. Approach them with caution and stay clear of downed wires.
Severe damage will need immediate attention, lesser damage can be dealt with later.
Hanging branches and split trunks are safety concerns that should be dealt with as soon as possible to avoid personal injury and/or property damage. Beware of weakened tree joints, decayed limbs and trunks, unstable root systems, or broken branches that are hung up and have not fallen.
Clean up debris on the ground before starting any tree repairs. Consider hiring a tree-care service or certified arborist if the work requires a chainsaw or cannot be performed from the ground.
Trees should be assessed to determine the effect on the survival, longevity, appearance, and function of each tree.
If a tree has severe damage such as large broken branches, split crotches, torn bark, broken tops, or a split trunk it might not be worth saving. Major injuries such as these reduce the useful life of a tree.
Some damage may not be initially apparent. In many cases it is a judgment call.
Wounds provide an opportunity for fungi or insects to attack. You can wait until the tree starts growing in the spring to decide if it needs to be removed as long as safety is not an issue.
If damage is minor with only small branches broken, pruning may be all that it needs.
It is a good idea to consult with a professional arborist who can assess damage to large trees and safely do any needed branch removal. Trees are at risk if there has been severe splitting of the main trunk.
Any type of injury that results in more than one-third of the bark around the circumference of the main trunk being removed puts the tree at risk.
Larger trees that have had their tops broken are also poor risks. Broken side branches and minor injuries to the trunk or top, should not put the tree at risk.
A tree with less than half of its branches remaining may not be able to produce enough leaves to nourish the tree through another season.
Immediate repair is recommended even if the preferred pruning time does not coincide with the storm damage. Pruning cuts should be made just outside the branch collar— the swollen tissue at the base of the branch.
This creates a small wound without leaving a stub.
Correct pruning cuts are important for long-term tree health, but secondary to safety issues. Woody plants can heal wounds themselves, so the use of pruning paints and sealants is no longer recommended — except for oak trees from April to October due to oak wilt.
Don’t be tempted to over-prune damaged trees and shrubs. Your tree may look unbalanced after losing some branches, but don’t worry if the tree’s appearance is not perfect.
Trees can heal over several seasons with some TLC and return to their former glory.
Properly pruning a tree as it grows can help prevent future damage. Removing branches that are weak or those with narrow angles will make your tree more able to withstand snow and ice.
If shrubs are weighed down by snow, carefully brush the snow off. Sweep upward to avoid breaking branches.
Leave ice alone, it is better to let it melt naturally. There is not a lot you can do for trees except be patient.
Trees that have been bent by ice and snow should recover if they are bent less than 20 degrees. Trees bent more than 60 degrees have a low chance of recovery.
Chainsaws are useful but potentially dangerous. Safety equipment such as a hardhat, face shield, hearing protection, sharp chain, steel toed boots and chain saw resistant clothing — pants, chaps, jackets, gloves — are a good investment.
Beware of branches or trees arched and under tension as these require special cutting techniques. Always follow safe work practices and consider taking a chainsaw safety course.
Leave trimming and removing large trees to the professionals. Confirm that they are trained and certified to work with residential trees; represent a reputable company and are insured. Obtain a written contract that describes the cutting activities and techniques, trees involved, removal of material, pruning and costs. Get an invoice for the work that was completed.
Trees provide many benefits to the environment, a variety of wildlife, and they are an important part of our landscape, so don’t be too hasty when deciding to remove a tree.
Trees are amazingly resilient. Proper care can make the difference between saving a tree or having to remove it.
The decision to keep or remove damaged trees depends on the situation. If a tree must be removed, consider planting a new one later.
Make sure the replacement tree is the right species and size for the location. Consider using species that are more resistant to ice and snow damage.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question?
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or email them.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu or like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.
We’ve updated out Master Gardener email address. We are in the process of migrating our email to geneseemg@cornell.edu.
If you contacted us in the past via our Hotmail email, please be sure to update our contact information in your address book.
Garden Talk will return at noon on Feb. 2 with “Hidcote and Hever — Two English Gardens of Renown.” Take a “trip” with us to England to explore these two wonderful gardens.
Hidcote Manor Garden is often called one of England’s great gardens. The beautiful gardens at Hever Castle have many lovely features.
Garden Talk classes are free, but register at the CCE website events page for your Zoom link or call the office if you plan to attend in person at (585) 343-3040 ext. 101.