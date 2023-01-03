Spice up the New Year with ginger as the 2023 Herb of the Year.
The International Herb Association has chosen an “Herb of the Year” to highlight since 1995. The decision is based on the herb being outstanding in at least two of the following categories: culinary, decorative, or medicinal.
Ginger (Zingiber officinale) has been cultivated for thousands of years and is thought to be native to the forests of southeast Asia. It has been used over the years medicinally, and as a flavoring and spice.
The part of the plant that is used is called gingerroot, but it is in fact a rhizome, which is an underground stem.
The beige rhizome is a thick, knotty, irregularly shaped piece that can have several “branches” or fingers. The rhizome also has buds or eyes which is where the stems for the above ground part of the plant emerges from.
The stems will grow about a foot and from there appear long, narrow green leaves.
Ginger plants will also flower once the plant is at least two years old. A green cone like structure first appears and then small yellow and maroon blossoms sprout from the cone.
Culinary ginger flowers tend to be sterile.
Ginger is a tropical plant which is hardy in USDA zones 9 to 12. It’s not something we can grow in the garden here in Western New York, but it is adaptable to being grown in a container.
The best time to start your own ginger plant is March. You can purchase fresh rhizomes through online companies, and in some nurseries, or garden centers.
You can also try growing it from a root that you get from the grocery store. Since most ginger root is imported, pieces sold in grocery stores are usually treated with an inhibitor to keep it from sprouting.
Look for a piece with several plump eyes (buds). Soaking your gingerroot overnight before planting can help remove the inhibitor.
Ginger marketed as organic may not be treated so look for plump buds that are turning slightly green, as they are ready to sprout.
You can plant the whole root or cut it into 3-inch pieces for multiple plants. Each piece should have two or three eyes.
Let the pieces air dry for about a week so the cuts form a callous. Use a container that is at least 12 inches across and use a good quality potting soil. Adding some compost will also be beneficial. Fill the pot almost to the top. Lay the rhizomes on top and cover with an inch or two of potting soil.
The rhizome should be planted close to the soil surface not buried like a root.
Be patient. It can take anywhere from two to eight weeks for the ginger to sprout.
It does need warmth, so if the room is below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, putting the container on a seed starting heat mat can help. The soil temperature needs to be at least 68 degrees for it to sprout and ginger will grow best with soil temperatures near 77 degrees.
During this time, ginger prefers a dryer soil. Water from the bottom if possible and only water once a week.
Too much water at this time can cause the rhizomes to rot.
Once your ginger has sprouted move the pot into a sunny window or provide it with a grow light. Supplemental light can help as plants want 16 to 18 hours of light for best results.
The soil should be kept moist at this point, but not soggy.
Fertilize plants regularly while they are growing. They like rich soil. While the plants are inside, they will appreciate some humidity, so mist the air around them.
Ginger plants love hot, humid weather. Plan to send your ginger outside for the summer.
Wait until night temperatures stay above 50 degrees and daytime temperatures are 68 degrees or higher. Just like any plant that has been inside for the winter, you will need to acclimate your plant to outdoor sunlight.
Start it in a shady spot.
Ginger plants do well in part shade but in our area, they should be able to tolerate full sun. Plan to bring plants indoors in September, well before temperatures reach 50 degrees.
Ginger plants will grow foliage that is up to 3 feet tall, adding a tropical feel to your garden or patio.
The foliage on your plants will start to die back after eight to 10 months. This is natural.
When the stems die back, stop watering. Once the plant has dried you can harvest your ginger. Let the soil dry out a bit. Trim the dried tops before you dig.
To harvest, carefully dig up the rhizomes and clean off the soil.
Set aside some of your harvest to plant in the spring. Store them in a brown paper bag in a cool, dry spot.
Do not refrigerate the ginger rhizomes that you want to grow. You can also pot them up and store them in the container until spring.
The remainder can be rinsed off and dried. Fresh ginger can be chopped, minced, shredded, or diced to cook with.
Whole rhizomes can be stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer for up to three months. Chopped pieces can be stored in the freezer for up to six months.
