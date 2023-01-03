Ginger is the Herb of the Year

pics_pd, PIXNIO | CCO license The part of the plant that is used is called gingerroot, but it is in fact a rhizome, which is an underground stem.

Spice up the New Year with ginger as the 2023 Herb of the Year.

The International Herb Association has chosen an “Herb of the Year” to highlight since 1995. The decision is based on the herb being outstanding in at least two of the following categories: culinary, decorative, or medicinal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1