Blueberries are a popular fruit to grow in the home garden.
The sweet, flavorful blue fruits are good fresh, right off the bush. They can also be made into jams, wine, smoothies, and added to salads, desserts, pancakes, muffins, and yogurt.
The shrub is also a good landscape plant. A profusion of white to pink blooms in the spring and a fall foliage display offer seasonal interest.
They are also native to North America making them a nice addition to a habitat or pollinator garden, since the bees love the flowers.
Members of the Ericaceae (heath) family, blueberry plants grow slowly and are long-lived. It takes them about 10 years to reach their mature size.
The first few years, plants should put their energy into root development and vegetative growth. It can take up to eight years for plants to reach their full production potential.
Plants should be spaced 3 to 4 feet apart.
The downside to growing blueberries is that they have very specific soil pH needs. They grow best in acidic soils, with a pH of 4.5 to 5.0.
Blueberries need full sun to fruit the best. They also prefer moist, well-drained soils.
They do not like wet feet, so make sure your site drains after it rains and does not have standing water.
Blueberries also prefer soils with a high organic content, at least 3 percent. Adding organic matter is much easier than changing the soil pH. You can add peat moss, leaf mold, compost, or aged wood chips to the site. Incorporate the amendments into the top 4 to 6 inches of the bed.
Before you purchase plants, you should get a soil pH test done.
Many of the soils in Genesee County are neutral or alkaline and are not a good fit. If your pH is higher than 6.0, it will be very difficult to lower the pH and keep it low.
You will have to monitor the pH annually and adjust it as needed.
Elemental sulfur can be used to lower soil pH, but it is a slow process. Soil bacteria converts sulfur to sulfuric acid thereby lowering the pH.
Elemental sulfur should be mixed into the top 4 inches of the planting area at least 3 months prior to planting. If the pH is still too high, you will have to add more.
The soil bacteria only work under warm, moist conditions, when soil temperatures are above 55 degrees Fahrenheit. They are not active in the winter.
The amount of sulfur that you need to apply depends on your starting soil pH and the type of soil that you have. Charts are available that can tell you how much to add or you can contact your local Extension office.
Wear gloves and appropriate personal protective equipment when working with sulfur.
A shallow root system makes blueberries sensitive to fluctuations in moisture and rainfall. They need 1 to 2 inches of water per week. Supplemental water might be needed during the summer to produce good quality fruit. It is also important to prevent drought stress in late August and September when the flower buds are forming for next year.
Using a soaker hose is one option for the home gardener to deliver water to the root system as needed.
Highbush blueberries (Vaccinium corymbosum) are self-fertile, so they do not need two different varieties to cross pollinate. If you have one blueberry bush, you will get fruit.
However, if you have two different varieties — that bloom at the same time — the resulting berries will be bigger, thanks to cross-pollination.
Immature blueberry fruit is reddish — don’t pick the fruit until it is a uniform blue color. The fruit is not at its best flavor, and the day berries turn blue, a day or two is needed to reach their peak.
Fruit does not ripen further once picked either. Blueberries do not ripen all at once either, so you will have to continue harvesting mature fruit.
Once the fruit does begin to ripen you will not be the only one looking for those sweet berries. Birds and other critters also appreciate the fruit.
For the home gardener to keep the birds away, try draping bird netting over the shrubs or create a frame around the shrub to support the netting. Make sure it reaches the ground or you might have a bird sneak in and get caught.
If you really love your fresh blueberries, you can extend the season of picking by growing varieties that ripen at different times — from early to late season.
Here are a few varieties that are popular to grow:
n One of the best early season varieties is “Duke,” a northern highbush which reaches 6 feet tall at maturity. It has white, pink-tinged blooms that open late in the spring, avoiding those late season frosts.
The large, firm fruit is described as tangy, with a sweet, delicate flavor, but if picked late it can be bland. Hardy in zones 4 to 7, it can tolerate variable temperatures over the winter.
Fall foliage adds a touch of yellow and orange to the landscape.
n The most widely planted mid-season variety is “Bluecrop.”
High yielding, the medium sized fruit is firm with a good flavor. It is self-pollinating but will produce larger berries if grown near “Earliblue” or “Jersey.”
Mature plants are 4 to 6 feet tall with good disease resistance, but canes tend to be floppy. Expect 10 to 20 pounds of fruit from one shrub.
The plant grows to a height of 4 to 6 feet tall. Winter hardy in zones 4 to 7.
n Try “Elliott” for a very late season highbush blueberry. The pinkish flowers bloom late.
Prune the shrub to promote good air movement as it can get a dense center. The half-inch, dark blue fruit has a good shelf life and is easy to pick.
A good producer, the plant matures at 5 to 7 feet tall and is winter hardy in zones 4 to 8. Make sure to plant with two other varieties for best pollination and fruit production.
If you don’t have acidic soil and can’t grow your own, look for a local blueberry farm. Many will offer U-pick opportunities during the season.
Hours and programming
Have a gardening question? Our Helpline is open.
Master Gardener volunteers are in the office 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (585) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail it at: geneseemg@cornell.edu.
Visit our CCE website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Our next free Garden Talk is at noon on Aug. 3. It is titled, “Growing Healthy Plants in a Changing Environment.”
Every garden has problems at one time or another. Join us for tips on maintaining your existing plantings using Integrated Pest Management, along with the proper way to bring in plant samples for disease diagnostics; and on how to choose new or replacement plants best suited to your particular site.
Attend in-person or register for a Zoom link at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.