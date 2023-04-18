The United States and Canada signed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918.
The act aimed to end the commercial trade in feathers, which were popular fashion accessories at the time. Birds were being hunted, some like the passenger pigeon, to extinction.
The treaty provided for the launch of refuges to safeguard bird habitat and it encouraged monitoring bird populations. It also protected migratory native birds by prohibiting hunting, killing, capturing, or possessing birds.
It also prohibits the sale, transportation, or exportation of migratory birds, plus their nests, eggs, or feathers.
Amendments were made to the treaty to include Mexico (1936), Japan (1972) and Russia (1976). More than 1,000 bird species are currently protected.
This landmark in conservation also led to the birth of many conservation groups such as the National Audubon Society.
Despite the Treaty, many of our migrating birds and even our “common” birds are on the decline. Disappearing and degraded habitat are considered to be the leading driver of declining bird populations worldwide.
As more and more of our spring migrants arrive from their winter homes you might wonder what you can do to help those birds and the ones that are in your yard year-round. It is nesting season and many people like to help out the birds by putting different materials around for the birds to gather.
Is this a good idea or not?
Some materials can be dangerous for birds to use in their nest building. Stay away from synthetic materials.
Dryer lint should not be offered as it gets soggy and disintegrates when wet. Yarn or string should not be put out either as it can get wrapped around baby birds in the nest.
Even some “natural” materials can be problematic.
Pet hair for instance — if your pet has been treated with tick or flea medicine you should not put it out for the birds. Also avoid human hair as it can wrap around a bird’s legs or wings and sever them.
Birds will use what they can find including cigarette butts, scraps of plastic, aluminum, and cellophane wrappers. Clean up your yard or street of these items.
While there is evidence that cigarette butts might prevent parasites like mites and ticks, according to Audubon Society it creates a toxic nest environment which has been linked to genotoxic damage in nestlings and adult birds.
Some bird-friendly materials you can provide in your yard include natural materials such as a pile of twigs or small sticks less than 4 inches long; dried leaves; pieces of dried grass not treated with pesticides; pieces of straw; plant fluff such as cattails, catkins, or cottonwood; moss; pine needles and feathers.
A muddy puddle in your yard will attract birds such as robins, phoebes and barn swallows that use mud to build their nests. If you want to watch and see who takes the materials, you can put them in a clean suet cage.
Better yet, grow native trees, shrubs, and perennials that provide nesting materials and places for the birds to nest.
Orioles will take the time to pull off long strips of fibers from the stalks of last year’s milkweed stems and weave them into their nests.
Hummingbird nests are tiny. They use plant down held together with strands of spider silk and pine resin if available. They camouflage the outside with bits of moss and lichen.
Bluebirds weave together grasses and pine needles, while house wrens will fill a nest box with all sorts of small sticks and then line the cup with feathers or plant fibers.
Adding a birdbath to your yard can help attract birds that do not come to seed or suet feeders.
Birds need a dependable, clean source of water for drinking and bathing. A bird friendly bath should be shallow with a gentle slope and easy to clean.
Glazed ceramic baths might be too slippery for birds to use.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, birdbaths should slope to a maximum of 2 inches deep in the middle and the water should be no deeper than 0.5 to 1 inch at the edges. Small birds need to be able to wade in.
Placing your birdbath in the shade will help keep it cooler in the summer.
Clean the bath out and replace the water every couple of days. This will help prevent mosquitoes from using it.
Use very hot water and a scouring brush if algae starts to grow in your bird bath.
The ruby throated hummingbirds will soon be arriving in our area. Many people enjoy feeding them so they can watch their aerial antics.
You can make your own hummingbird food with table — cane — sugar and water. The normal mixture is a quarter cup of sugar per 1 cup of water.
You don’t need to boil the water if you make small batches every day or two. If you make larger batches and store it in the refrigerator, mix it with boiling water.
You do not need to add red food coloring either. Using a red feeder will get their attention.
Look for a feeder that comes apart easily so you can thoroughly clean it every time you fill it.
Sugar water ferments plus bacteria and mold will grow in it, which is not good for the hummingbirds. Be sure to clean and refill feeders with fresh sugar water every 2 or 3 days, especially during hot weather.
Don’t forget to add native flowers for the hummingbirds to gather nectar from too.
Other things you can do to help the birds include reducing or eliminating pesticides in your yard, including on your lawns; making your windows bird safe; keeping cats indoors; planting native trees and shrubs; and turning off all non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly during spring and autumn migration.
Light pollution disorients birds and makes them vulnerable to other hazards, including building collisions, predators, and sheer exhaustion. With a click of the switch, you can help save migrating birds.
