While parts of the Midwest are suffering extreme drought conditions, Western New York has had plenty of rain this spring.
Too much rain can lead to a multitude of problems in the garden. Overabundant weeds, diseases and slugs are all potential issues.
When there is too much rain and water can no longer drain, the soil becomes saturated or waterlogged. This means that there are no air spaces left in the soil.
In saturated soils, the roots are injured and cannot absorb water or nutrients. The roots of a waterlogged plant are drowning.
Plant roots need air spaces as they absorb oxygen from the soil air. Ideally, a silt loam soil would consist of 50% solid and 50% pore space, with the pore space split between air and water.
When the oxygen content drops below 10%, root growth of most plants will be limited.
Root tissue will start to decompose from a lack of oxygen in the root zone. This usually occurs at the root tips, causing roots to appear as if they had been pruned off.
Root tips on actively growing plants begin to die within a few days of becoming waterlogged. Damaged roots will be black, possibly have a sour, rotting smell or they may rot away completely.
Extended periods of sitting in saturated ground causes yellowing leaves, stunted plant growth, root rot and eventually death.
Symptoms initially appear on the leaves. You might see leaves start to yellow or decay start between the veins.
Evergreen needles may have dark areas along the midrib and areas within the leaf may turn brown. Plant growth and development is delayed.
Other symptoms include stunting, wilting, shoot die back, leaf drop and reduced leaf size. Trees may suffer from part of the canopy dying, the bark may peel off or water sprouts may grow along the stem or trunk.
While an adequate supply of soil water is essential for plant growth, excess water in the root zone is a problem for most crops.
Too much soil water can result in reduced yields. Planting may be delayed if it takes too long for the soil to dry.
Seeds planted in relatively wet soils may fail to germinate or may die soon after germination. Young plants may not survive in waterlogged soils.
High water tables will restrict root growth, making plants more susceptible to disease, nutrient deficiency and drought. Nitrogen may be deficient due to leaching or to denitrification.
Saturated soil can also increase the potential for root diseases.
Pathogens such as phytophthora — known as the “the plant-destroyer” — and pythium, which causes damping off in seedlings, are well suited for saturated soil conditions. They can take advantage of the roots that are dying and invade.
Other fungal and bacterial disease organisms may also take advantage of the wet conditions. Constant rain makes it impossible to apply fungicides to your plants in order to stave off foliage diseases such as apple scab.
During breaks in the weather, anxious gardeners need to keep off the soil until it is workable. Otherwise you will compact your soil, making matters worse in the long run.
Compaction occurs when pressure from feet and equipment — such as lawn mowers and tillers — on the surface of wet soil forces air out of the soil pore spaces. It hinders root growth as well as water and air moving through the soil.
In compacted soil, plant roots are physically prevented from elongating by a lack of oxygen, decreasing pore size and by increased soil strength.
Patience is the best solution to reduce the risk of compaction. Wait for the soil to dry before working in the garden.
Or at the very least, work from the edge of a bed or from paths in the garden.
How do you know when the soil in your vegetable garden has dried out enough to be worked?
The easiest method is to take a clump of soil and squeeze it into a ball in your hand. If the soil breaks apart with some pressure from your finger it is ready to work.
It will stay in a ball if it is too wet.
The type of soil you have can also affect how long it will take to dry out. Clay soil holds water longer than loam or sandy soil.
Wet soil is slow to warm up. Seed germination may be poor if you are trying to get your vegetable garden planted.
Root systems may be stunted which can result in poor nutrient uptake. Plants that develop shallow root systems in the spring will not be able to deal with dry soil conditions later in the summer.
In the landscape, it can be hard to predict which plants will be most affected as some species are more susceptible to saturated soil than others. Stressed plants are more likely to come under attack by insects and diseases.
Another downside to the wet weather is that bees are less likely to be out foraging for pollen and nectar in the rain. If you have fruit trees blooming, the bees may not be so busy which will result in poor pollination and low fruit set.
Once the weather changes, and things start to dry out, keep an eye out for any potential problems. That will allow you to quickly come up with a control strategy.
