Hydrangeas are arguably one of the most popular shrubs for the garden.
People love the big blooms, which are beautiful and make good cut flowers. You can also dry the flower heads to enjoy year-round.
I think they are also popular because they bloom during the summer — after the exuberance of spring color, hydrangeas can light up a corner of the garden.
One downside to hydrangeas is that many don’t bloom for people after they plant them. If you are adding hydrangeas to your landscape, it is important to know which species you are buying.
If you like those big pink and blue flowered hydrangeas, be aware that the flower buds of many varieties of bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla) are not winter hardy here and can be damaged by cold snaps in the spring. The flower buds for next year will develop later this summer and then have to make it through the winter in order to bloom.
If you prune this species of hydrangea in the fall you are probably cutting off your flower buds as well. Too much shade and drought stress can also reduce flowering.
If you have not had good luck with Hydrangea macrophylla, consider trying one of our native hydrangeas. Several species of hydrangea are native to the United States and varieties are available in nurseries.
Native to the southeastern United States, oakleaf hydrangea, (H. quercifolia), is considered to be winter hardy to Zone 5, which includes Western New York. They still need a sheltered location and winter protection.
If temperatures go below minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit, flower buds can be killed and the plant could actually die back to the ground. Deer also like to browse the shrub, thus reducing flowering if not protected.
The leaves look similar to oak leaves, hence the name. Flowers are cone shaped and tend to be white or a shade of pink.
The exfoliating bark is normal and gives the shrub winter interest. The multi-stemmed oak leaf hydrangea likes slightly acidic, organically rich soil with good drainage. It is more drought tolerant than other hydrangeas.
Hydrangeas can vary in mature size as plant breeders have been working on more compact versions for smaller gardens, so be sure to read the tag.
“Alice” is on the large side, growing 6 to 10 feet tall, which makes a statement in the garden. The pure white flowers will last 6 to 8 weeks during the summer as they fade to pink.
“Snow Queen” is considered to be a medium sized oak leaf and grows 5 to 6 feet tall and wide. The huge, white, single flowers look like giant ice cream cones which take on a rosy color later in the summer.
“Ruby Slippers” is great for small spaces as it grows 3.5 feet tall and 5 feet wide. The white flowers quickly turn a pale pink, and deepen later in the summer to a rosy red.
Oak leaf hydrangeas are also known for their dramatic fall foliage as they turn a deep burgundy color.
Many are familiar with smooth hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens) through the heirloom variety “Annabelle” which has been around for years. Smooth hydrangea is hardy to zone 3 and produces flower buds on new growth in the year they bloom.
This means that the buds won’t be killed over the winter.
Smooth hydrangea flowers are classified as either mopheads or lacecaps.
“Annabelle” is a mophead type with large showy blooms that look like giant snowballs. The mopheads are mostly showy, sterile flowers with a few fertile flowers hidden among the cluster.
While beautiful for us to look at, mopheads don’t provide much in the way of food for bees and other pollinators.
On the other hand, the lacecaps tend to have just an outside ring of showy sterile flowers with the rest of the bloom made up of tiny, fertile flowers that the pollinators can use.
The lacecap form is what is usually found in wild hydrangeas. A 5-year trial of native hydrangeas by the Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, showed that pollinators are more prevalent around the lacecap blooms, and they are a better choice for pollinator gardens or for those trying to attract more wildlife to their landscape.
According to the Mt. Cuba trial, “Haas Halo” was the top performer horticulturally and the best cultivar in the trial for attracting pollinators. It has very large lacecap type flowers, leathery blue-green foliage and can grow up to 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide.
Plant in shade or full sun — it prefers morning sun. It will produce very large 8-to-14-inch lacecap blooms on strong stems, that will attract plenty of pollinators and butterflies.
It can also handle drought once established.
“Lime Rickey” is another large hydrangea at 6 feet tall and 8 feet wide, that does well in either shade or sun. It is a mophead type with flowers that begin as light lime green.
As they age, the disc-like blooms become a jade green, with pink pollen in the center of the fertile flowers. The stems on this hydrangea are especially strong and will support the large, long-lasting blooms without flopping.
“Pink Pincushion” is a cross between two species, H. radiata and H. arborescens. The pink buds open to a creamy white, exposing the fertile flowers.
As the lacecap flowers age they will turn to a lime color.
Plant “Pink Pincushion” in part shade. It can take full sun but needs consistent moisture and will not do well in a hot, dry location.
A medium sized plant with an open growth habit, plan on it growing to about 4 feet tall and 5 feet wide.
While most of the native cultivars are smooth hydrangeas, you might find cultivars from the other native hydrangea species — silver-leaf hydrangea (H. radiata) hardy in Zones 3 to 8, and ashy hydrangea (H. cinerea) hardy in Zones 4 to 9.
If you are interested in learning more about other cultivars of native hydrangeas, you can find the trial report on the Mt. Cuba Center website under the research section.
