Perhaps you have a spring blooming shrub that just randomly appeared.
It could be invasive and you might not even know it. It could be one of the invasive honeysuckles.
These exotic plants are native to southern Russia and parts of Asia. Like many other plants that are now invasive, they were introduced into the country as pretty garden plants.
They were also touted as good plants to use for wildlife and to control soil erosion.
According to the NYS Department of Conservation’s website, “Invasive species are non-native species that can cause harm to the environment, the economy or human health.”
Invasive species can contribute to habitat loss and loss of biodiversity amongst native plants and animals. They can cause damage to crops, forests, and garden plants.
Some can even be harmful to people.
A long list of honeysuckle plants has been listed since 2014 as prohibited by the DEC. They include Amur Honeysuckle, Fly Honeysuckle, Morrow’s Honeysuckle, Tartarian Honeysuckle, and Japanese Honeysuckle.
Per the DEC regulation, “Prohibited invasive species cannot be knowingly possessed with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport or introduce. In addition, no person shall sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate prohibited invasive species.”
To simplify things for this article, I am going to refer to them collectively as “invasive exotic honeysuckles.”
One way you can identify these invasive honeysuckles is to look for leaves early in the spring. They leaf out very early, before any other shrubs.
They also hang onto their leaves later into the fall.
Honeysuckle shrubs are upright, multi-stemmed and can grow 5 to 20 feet tall, depending on the species. The exception is the Japanese honeysuckle which is a vine. It grows quickly and can girdle small trees and shrubs.
These exotic honeysuckles have been in the country for many years, some since the 1700s. They have spread across southern New England into Canada and south to North Carolina. They have also headed west into the Midwest and Great Plains.
They can live under a variety of conditions as far as light, and moisture are concerned. This allows them to invade in many types of areas and plant communities.
They can be found along roads, forest edges, and lakeshores. They can invade pastures, fields, hedgerows, and even lawns.
There is some research that suggests they might be allelopathic, meaning that they can inhibit the growth of nearby plants.
Exotic honeysuckles flower starting in May and into early June. The flowers can be white, pink or a deep red.
Some of the pale flowered blooms will fade to yellow as they age. The red to orange-yellow berries are about a quarter inch in diameter and full of seeds. Japanese honeysuckle has black berries.
Seeds are viable in the soil for at least two years.
One way to tell exotic honeysuckles from native honeysuckles are by their hollow stems. Native honeysuckles have solid stems.
Invasive plants produce a lot of progeny and honeysuckles are up to the challenge. Birds eat the berries and then spread the seeds around.
In the past, they were recommended for birds as a food source, but we now know that the berries do not meet the nutritional needs of our native birds. They also have fewer carotenoid pigments than native berries.
Carotenoids are one group of compounds that give feathers their color — think the red feathers of cardinals. Honeysuckle can also spread via suckers.
Of course, deer will not eat invasive honeysuckle plants which is to their advantage. Because honeysuckle seedlings can grow in areas under trees and shrubs, a forested area can easily end up with an understory of a honeysuckle monoculture.
Because they leaf out early, they can shade out our native ephemeral spring blooming plants, groundcovers and native tree and shrub seedlings. This can also impact our native pollinators that have specific relationships to certain native plants.
Once established the exotic honeysuckles are difficult to control. There are several management options that can be tried.
You may need to do more than one method over several years.
Small plants in the landscape can be hand pulled when the soil is moist since they have shallow roots. Spring is a good time to walk around your property and pull any smaller ones out.
Larger shrubs will take some extra work as all the roots have to be removed or they will re-sprout. Shrubs that are cut back will re-sprout if the roots are not treated with an herbicide.
Cut stumps should be immediately treated with an appropriately labeled herbicide. If you can’t use herbicides, cutting back any new sprouts on a regular basis will help deplete the roots eventually, but you must stay on top of it, or the shrub will grow back.
Continue monitoring an area for at least five years to remove seedlings and suckers. At the very least prevent them from setting berries and seeds.
Once you’ve started to tackle invasive honeysuckle in your yard, encourage your neighbors to do the same. Otherwise, the birds will continue to drop seeds on your property.
There are native honeysuckles that you can plant such as Trumpet Honeysuckle, which is a vine, and American Fly Honeysuckle, which is a deciduous shrub. Both are hummingbird magnets.
By eliminating non-native, invasive plants from your property and replanting with native plants, you can improve the biodiversity and habitat of your landscape.
HOURS AND PROGRAMMING
Have a gardening question? Master Gardener volunteers are in the office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. You can stop in at our CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia, call (595) 343-3040, ext. 127, or e-mail geneseemg@cornell.edu. Visit our CCE web site at genesee.cce.cornell.edu.
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our spring “Catch the Gardening Bug” series.
Our next free Garden Talk is at noon on April 6. We will be talking about “Starting a Compost Pile.”
Making your own compost can be a fun and rewarding activity. There are many advantages to making compost including a healthier garden and less yard waste going to a landfill.
Come learn how you can easily make you own compost using items from your kitchen, yard, and gardens.
Garden Talk classes are free, but please register at our CCE website events page for your Zoom link at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events or call the office if you plan to attend in person; (585) 343-3040 ext. 101.